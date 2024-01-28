Austin Thomas Returning to LSU

Brian Kelly has made home run hire after home run hire in an effort to retool his defensive staff, but the biggest name he’s brought in won’t coach a single down for LSU.

The Advocate’s Wilson Alexander reported that Austin Thomas is returning to LSU as the football program’s senior associate athletic director. This marks the third time Thomas has worked at LSU.

Thomas first worked at LSU from 2013-2017. He was one of the first to be ever named a college football program’s general manager going into the 2016 season, and Thomas was a key role in assembling the roster that would go on to win the 2019 national championship.

Thomas left Baton Rouge for College Station and was Texas A&M’s associate athletic director for football personnel during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Thomas then spent 2020 with Baylor and was the senior associate athletic director.

In 2021 Thomas returned to LSU for a second time and was tasked with roster management and daily operations. He was not retained by Brian Kelly when Kelly was hired and has spent the past two years in Oxford as the football program’s chief of staff.

Ole Miss has been killing it in the portal and NIL as a whole in recent years and Thomas has been a key part of that. Thomas will be doing similar work at LSU and will be working directly with Scott Woodward.