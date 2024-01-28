Jaboree Antoine Commits to LSU

Corey Raymond was brought back to LSU to help get the Tiger secondary back to its DBU heyday and he’s already helping get LSU back on track.

Four-star corner Jaboree Antoine announced his commitment to LSU. Antoine picked LSU over the likes of Georgia, Texas, Alabama, and Michigan.

“I wanted to stay home and bring DBU back,” Antoine said to On3’s Sam Spiegelman. “I know I’ll be developed for the next level and I know LSU will provide that for me.”

Antoine is a top-50 player according to the 247 and On3 composites. He’s the No. 2 player in the state of Louisiana’s 2025 class and a top-10 corner nationally. Antoine is from New Iberia, where Corey Raymond is from, and plays at Westgate.

Signing Day for this 2025 class is still a long ways away, but LSU’s currently killing it. If you go off On3’s rankings, the Tigers have four of the top 19 players in the country currently committed: quarterback Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall player, wide receiver Dakorien Moore, No. 3 overall, running back Harlem Berry, No. 7 overall, and now Antoine, the No. 19 overall player.