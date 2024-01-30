Tigers Drop Second Straight, Lose to Mississippi State 77-73

For the first time in nearly two years, Kim Mulkey’s Tigers have lost consecutive games.

After a hard fought battle against South Carolina Thursday night, LSU had a quick turnaround and had to go on the road to Mississippi State against a sold out crowd. The result was less than inspiring as the Bulldogs picked up by far and away its best win of the season, as they knocked off the Tigers 77-73.

“When you play a big game on the road like we had against South Carolina, you kind of watch your team and see how they react,” Kim Mulkey said. “We played in spurts again. We had a lead and did some things early and then again in the second half we can’t seem to defensively get stops with this team when they matter.”

Speaking of failing to get second half defensive stops, Miss State claimed the third quarter in a big way, outscoring LSU 28-17. LSU’s 40-35 halftime advantage got flipped on its head and the Tigers entered the fourth quarter trailing 63 to 57.

Mississippi State shot 52 percent from both the floor and from three (9-17). Jerkaila Jordan and Debreasha Powe were a combined 5-6 from deep, while Darrione Rogers was 4-8 from three off the bench.

LSU’s not the same team away from the PMAC. The Tigers dropped the season opener against Colorado in Las Vegas, and now have lost on the road against a middling conference opponent for the second time. That doesn’t bode well as we creep closer and closer toward March.

But it’s not the struggles away from the PMAC that concerns me, it’s the lack of depth and the still existing uncertainty at point guard. LSU had 21 turnovers to 12 assists last night. Hailey Van Lith still doesn’t seem totally comfortable running point, and Mikaylah Williams isn’t a distributor by nature either. Last Tear-Poa is the only other option at point now that Kateri Poole has left the program and she had four turnovers in 12 minutes.

The Tigers also don’t have a lot of depth up front anymore now that Sa’myah Smith has been lost for the year with an ACL. Aneesah Morrow played 39 minutes last night, while Angel Reese played 36.

LSU still has plenty of time to work out the bugs, but some of these issues don’t seem to have an answer readily available. Let’s see what solution Kim Mulkey and her staff comes up with.