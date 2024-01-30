NFLSU Championship Weekend Recap

The Super Bowl LVIII matchup is set. The two teams have three Tigers between them, but only one on an active roster. Let’s break down how we got here.

AFC Championship: Chiefs 17 at Ravens 10

Despite three Tigers playing, there wasn’t a ton of action for us here. Patrick Queen had eight tackles, but Odell Beckham Jr. only had 22 yards on the catches, all of which came in the fourth quarter with a two-score deficit. Clyde Edwards-Helaire had just four yards on three touches, but he has a shot at his third championship rings in five years. So that’s neat. Also a reminder that Neil Farrell is on the Chiefs’ roster but has only been active once this year.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

NFC Championship: Lions 31 at 49ers 34

A fun run by the Lions, but as I said all along, a Super Bowl would evade them so long as they don’t have an LSU Tiger on the roster. The 49ers get credit for having Ty Davis-Price, but the game gets no points while he’s stashed on the practice squad.

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Last season Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the only LSU player on either Super Bowl team and he wasn’t even active. That should be different this year as he’s been getting snaps. So even though Farrell and Davis-Price will be inactive again, we’ll have one Tiger to watch in this year’s big game!