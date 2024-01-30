BREAKING: Four-Star OL Devin Harper commits to LSU

LSU lands a commitment from another highly regarded in-state prospect for the second time in three days.

Consensus four-star interior offensive lineman Devin Harper announced he committed to LSU on Tuesday night, according to On3. His commitment comes two days after four-star cornerback Jamboree Antoine out of Westgate High School (New Iberia, La.) committed to the Tigers.

Tiger Nation! Lets Geaux https://t.co/8hjLIcjFyB — (4⭐️ OT) Devin Harper. (Class of 25) (@DevinHarper2025) January 31, 2024

Harper is the third-best prospect in the state of Louisiana, 156th nationally and the seventh-best interior offensive lineman in the country according to On3. According to 247Sports, he is the second-best prospect in the state and 110th-best nationally as well as being the sixth-best interior offensive lineman in the country.

Harper is the seventh commitment from Louisiana. With Harper now committed to wearing the purple and gold, LSU has now locked up six of the top 10 prospects in the state of Louisiana. LSU’s other offensive line commit, four-star offensive lineman Brett Bordelon (Isidore Newman School, La.) is also from the state of Louisiana

As of right now, LSU holds the No. 1 recruiting class according to On3 as it has signed the No.1 overall prospect quarterback Bryce Underwood, No.1 running back Harlem Berry and No. 1 wide receiver Dakorien Moore. With Harper joining the class of 2025, LSU isn’t losing its top spot during the 2025 recruiting cycle.