NFLSU 2023 Season Recap

The NFL season has come to an end. While the Super Bowl champion did have two LSU Tigers play in the game that won them a ring, this was one of the most lackluster NFLSU seasons in recent memory. Let’s recap the final game and the season as a whole.

Super Bowl LVIII: 49ers 22 at Chiefs 25 (OT)

An indisputably thrilling finish for casual viewers, the second OT Super Bowl ever lived up the hype. Sadly, despite having two LSU Tigers active, neither got substantial action. Clyde Edwards-Helaire only got one carry and was stuffed at the line of scrimmage for no gain.

But the real shocker for LSU fans was Neil Farrell, who had only suited up for the Chiefs’ Week 18 game where the starters were resting, getting real minutes in the Super Bowl. Farrell recorded one tackle and one pass breakup. We’ll take whatever we can get!

Despite winning it all last year, Clyde was inactive for the game. Seeing him overcome with emotion here is pretty cool, as he can now claim to have played and won championships at the high school, collegiate and professional level.

The 49ers, who came so close to winning at several different times, left Ty Davis-Price inactive. I’m sure all of us can agree they undoubtedly would have won if he played and got carries. An objective take based in reason and logic if I ever heard one.

The next time a football game is played in Allegiant Stadium (one with actual consequences), Garrett Nussmeier will be making his second career start against the USC Trojans. I hope that game is a lot less tense than this one was.

NFLSU Score: 10/10 (Two Tigers won, that’s all we wanted idc)

2023 ALL-NFLSU Team

OFFENSE

QB: Joe Burrow (CIN)

RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (KC)

WR: Ja’Marr Chase (CIN), Justin Jefferson (MIN), DJ Chark (CAR)

TE: Foster Moreau (NO)

OT: Saahdiq Charles (WAS)

G: Damien Lewis (SEA), Ed Ingram (MIN)

C: Ethan Pocic (CLE), Lloyd Cushenberry III (DEN)

I went with two centers instead of tackles because nobody outside of Saahdiq played enough snaps to justify a spot on this list over two centers who played the entire season. Brian Kelly I’m counting on you to get this turned around!

DEFENSE

EDGE: Danielle Hunter (MIN), Arden Key (JAX)

INT: Davon Godchaux (NE), Al Woods (NYJ)

LB: Patrick Queen (BAL), Damone Clark (DAL), Devin White (TB)

CB: Derek Stingley Jr. (HOU), Patrick Peterson (PIT)

S: Grant Delpit (CLE), Tyrann Mathieu (NO)

While there are several amazing players on this list, many of them suffered major injuries or are still a step below what they used to be, but made the list due to a lack of competition. But there is one guy who had his best season yet...

NFLSU MVP: Danielle Hunter

At age 29, Hunter had an unbelievable season with 83 tackles, 16.5 sacks and four forced fumbles, all career highs. He now enters free agency looking to score a well-deserved payday. If Vikings fans are upset about him potentially leaving, they can at least take solace in having the NFLSU MVP for the second year in a row! Maybe Ed Ingram or Jay Ward can make it a three-peat next year!

NFLSU Game of the Year

Week 5: Bengals 34 at Cardinals 20

Normally I pick the Game of the Year based on the number of LSU players who made plays. This game only featured three Tigers and one of them was BJ Ojulari just making two tackles. But this game had the thing this whole season was lacking: explosiveness. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase combined for 200 yards and three TDs. It was beautiful. It was more fun than any other LSU players in any other game. This is all we want.

Il a fallu attendre le Week 5 pour voir Ja'Marr Chase dans l'end zone, mais le Wide Receiver de Cincinnati en a profité pour marquer un triplé !



15 réceptions, 192 Yards, 3 Touchdowns et la victoire face aux Cardinals@Real10jayy__ | @Bengals | #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/R7nWvOMZMN — NFL France (@NFLFrance) October 9, 2023

LOOKING AHEAD TO 2024

As disappointing as the 2023 NFLSU season was, there is the promise of hope. Reinforcements are coming in the form of three explosive offensive talents that will likely go in the first round. For what I think would be the first time ever there are expected to be two LSU QBs starting in the NFL. Hopefully they match up at some point next year. Also the Super Bowl next season is in the Superdome, a place where LSU Tigers typically win championships. Will some of them be there? Based on recent seasons, I’d count on it.