2024 LSU Baseball Position Preview: Bullpen

The biggest factor in LSU’s 2023 national title team was the performance of its bullpen throughout the postseason.

Although it had struggled for the second half of the regular season due to injuries to key members as well as inconsistency, they came around at the right time when postseason play hit and it was evident the Baton Rouge Regional final against Oregon State and in the College World Series.

A key part of the bullpen was lefty reliever Riley Cooper. Cooper made five relief appearances in LSU’s eight games and posted a 1-0 mark, three saves and a 0.93 ERA in 9.2 innings with three walks and nine strikeouts. Cooper’s efforts were worthy of being named the Most Outstanding Player of the College World Series, but the honor went to Paul Skenes instead.

Unfortunately, LSU will lose both Cooper and fellow veteran lefty Garrett Edwards to the MLB Draft.

However, LSU not only returned key members of the bullpen last season but gained some as well through recruiting and the portal. There will also be a lot of lefties in the bullpen as well, something that this unit hasn’t had in a long time.

Here’s an outlook on who should see a heavy amount from LSU’s bullpen this season.

LHP Nate Ackenhausen, Sr.

The arguable face of the bullpen has to be senior lefty, “Nasty” Nate Ackenhausen. Ackenhausen, along with Cooper and Edwards, were the anchors of the bullpen throughout the season.

In 17 appearances which included two starts, Ackenhausen posted a 3-1 record and a 3.52 ERA in 30.2 innings with 14 walks, 36 strikeouts, two saves and a .221 opponent batting average.

Ackenhausen’s most notable performance came against LSU’s 5-0 victory over Tennessee in a College World Series elimination game. He worked 6.0 innings and limited the Volunteers to no runs on four hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Expect him to be the first one to come out of the bullpen because of his endurance on the mound and because of his experience in key moments. Also, don’t be surprised if he makes the starting rotation sometime during the year.

RHP Gavin Guidry, So.

A lot of people expected Gavin Guidry to return to the infield this year after serving as LSU’s main closer last year. However, because of the amount of talent in the middle infield currently, Guidry will return to his role as one of the main backend guys out of the bullpen.

Last season, Guidry was one of the best relief pitchers in college baseball and he was only a freshman. He made 23 appearances (one start) and posted a 3-0 record with a 3.77 ERA and three saves in 28.2 innings. He also recorded 42 strikeouts, 12 walks and limited opponents to a .209 cumulative batting average.

Guidry also pitched the final 2.0 innings of Game 3 to seal the CWS title for LSU, as he allowed one run on two hits in 2.0 innings with no walks and two strikeouts. Not a bad way to close out your freshman season.

LHP Justin Loer, Jr.

LSU head coach Jay Johnson may have found another gem out of the transfer portal as he picked up former Xavier lefty reliever Justin Loer.

Made 29 appearances (one start) for Xavier last season, posting a 6-2 record, a 1.89 ERA and seven saves in 57.0 innings. Loer made a lot of people whiff whenever he came out of the bullpen as he had 63 strikeouts and a .182 opponent batting average.

Moreover, Loer earned 2023 Second-Team All-Big East honors and helped lead Xavier to the Big East Conference Tournament title and an NCAA Tournament bid.

Expect Loer to be one of the first people to come out of the bullpen. Just like Ackenhausen, he has great endurance, is experienced and is left-handed, three things Johnson values when it comes to his bullpen.

LHP Griffin Herring, So.

Surprise, surprise another lefty. Although it’s no surprise that Griffin Herring would be mentioned on this list, it’s no secret that he may be one of the best relief pitchers in the country, let alone the SEC.

Last season as a true freshman, Herring appeared in 18 games as a reliever and posted a 5-2 record, a 3.93 ERA and two saves. He also had 19 walks and fanned 41 strikeouts in 34.1 innings.

Herring’s most notable performance last season was against Wake Forest on June 21, 2023, in a College World Series elimination game where he worked 4.2 scoreless innings with three hits, one walk and a career-high six strikeouts in LSU’s 5-2 victory over the Demon Deacons.

LHP Cameron Johnson, Fr.

Guys like Cameron Johnson do not enroll in college 99.9% of the time. Johnson, who was the gem of LSU’s 2024 recruiting class, was supposed to be drafted in the first two rounds but disagreements with his signing bonus allowed him to fall right into LSU’s lap.

Johnson is not only the highest-rated pitcher to ever sign with LSU but the highest-rated player ever. He was rated as the No. 11 overall prospect in the class of 2023, which was two spots higher than former two-time LSU All-American outfielder and 2023 Golden Spikes Award winner, Dylan Crews, who was the No. 13 overall player in the class of 2020.

Johnson was fantastic during fall camp as he was one of the best pitchers on a staff full of established veterans. He had a WHIP (Walks+Hits/Innings Pitched) of 0.70, which was second on the team, and had opposing batters hit an average of .121 off of Johnson, which was the third-best opposing batting average on the staff.

In LSU’s scrimmage against a good UL-Lafayette squad, Johnson hurled six strikeouts and could’ve thrown a seventh if catcher Hayden Travinski hadn’t gunned down a baserunner stealing for second base.

Although he will come out of the bullpen for now, Johnson will be the future ace for the Tigers.

RHP Kade Woods, Jr.

Kade Woods is another key transfer with a lot of experience that was brought in to strengthen an already deep bullpen. Woods followed his teammate Luke Holman from SEC foe Alabama during the summer.

Woods posted a 4-1 record in 2023 with a 5.52 ERA, 38 strikeouts and one save in 29.1 innings in 17 appearances while limiting opponents to a .219 batting average.

Woods is also a Monroe, Louisiana native where he prepped at Ouachita Christian School. He helped lead Ouachita Christian to state titles in 2019 and 2021 and he earned all-state, all-parish, all-region and all-district recognition.

LHP DJ Primeaux, R-Fr.

One of the biggest revelations throughout both the fall and spring preseason scrimmages has been DJ Primeaux. Primeaux did not see the mound last season as he was redshirted, but he was the No. 1 left-handed pitcher in the state of Louisiana in the Class of 2023 according to Perfect Game.

Primeaux pitched in the summer of 2023 for the Baton Rouge Rougarou of the Texas Collegiate League, recording 14 strikeouts in 7.1 innings over four appearances. Moreover, Primeaux looked great during the fall scrimmages as he was fifth in batting average allowed (.147) and WHIP (1.00).

Given all of the praise that has gone towards him from his coaches and fellow teammates, expect him to be a huge part of this bullpen.

RHP Fidel Ulloa, Jr.

Fidel Ulloa is a junior college transfer from San Joaquin Delta College, one of the best junior college baseball programs in the state of California.

Ulloa can extend innings coming out of the bullpen due to his time as a starting pitcher at San Joaquin Delta College. He appeared in 14 games (10 starts) in 2023, posting a 5-1 record and 4.09 ERA in 55.0 innings with 75 strikeouts and a 1.29 WHIP.

LHP Javen Coleman, R-Jr.

Javen Coleman has battled through some adversity the last two years, including missing most of the 2022 season and the first half of the 2023 season due to a UCL tear that ultimately led him to have to get Tommy John surgery.

Coleman appeared in eight games (four starts) in 2023 after rehabilitating from Tommy John surgery that took place in March 2022. He posted a 1-2 record and a 7.07 ERA in 14.0 innings with 16 walks and 21 strikeouts.

Despite seeing little time on the mound, the Los Angeles Dodgers thought his tools were good enough to select him in the 16th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. However, Coleman had much left to prove and he decided to play one more year for LSU.

Coleman has looked great so far throughout the preseason practices in the last month and he looks fully healthy for the first time before his injury.

Pitchers to Also Watch Out For

LHP Kade Anderson, Fr.

RHP Nic Bronzini, R-Fr.

RHP Aidan Moffett, So.

RHP Will Hellmers, Sr.

RHP Sam Dutton, Jr.