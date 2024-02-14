Heartbreaker in Gainesville: LSU Loses 82-80 to Florida

Matt McMahon’s Tigers put up a good fight Tuesday night on the road, but a potential game-tying shot by Jordan Wright at the buzzer rimmed in and out and LSU fell to Florida 82-80.

LSU (12-12, 4-7) has now dropped three in a row but showed a lot of heart as the Tigers erased a 20-point deficit.

Defense continues to be a sore spot for LSU. The Tigers allowed 88 points to Tennessee, 109 to Alabama, and Florida shot 66 percent from the floor in the first half. It’s especially frustrating because LSU did more than enough on the offensive end to beat both Florida and Alabama.

“In the first half of a game, when the opponent shoots 66% as they did, your margin for error on offense is nonexistent,” McMahon said. “We had a couple of bad turnovers and missed some free throws in the first half, but credit to our players, they found a way to get back into the game and give ourselves a chance there at the end.”

February was always going to be LSU’s toughest month and it’s coming to fruition. LSU has lost three in a row and now they’ll have to go on the road to No. 11 South Carolina this Saturday (2:30 P.M., SEC Network).