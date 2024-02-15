2024 LSU Baseball Position Preview: Outfielders

The outfield of LSU has been the heart of the program for the last three seasons.

Unfortunately, this year’s outfield has some heavy shoes to fill as three-time All-American and 2023 Golden Spikes Award Winner Dylan Crews departs along with veteran right fielder Brayden Jobert. Veteran Josh Pearson has been the starter in left field the last two seasons but is making the move to second base this season.

However, LSU’s outfield still has lots of talent and will still produce behind the plate and in the field.

Here’s a look at who’s starting as well as some players who will come out of the dugout to make an impact.

Starters

Right Field: Mac Bingham, R-Sr.

Redshirt senior Mac Bingham played the last four seasons at Arizona (2020-2023) and played his first two years there under current LSU head coach JayJohnson when he was the skipper for the Wildcats.

Bingham brings much-needed experience to this young group, which is why Johnson brought him. Also, he had gotten to play in the College World Series in 2021, which was ironically Johnson’s last year before he became the headman at LSU.

Last season, Bingham was one of the most prolific batters in the Pac-12, if not the country. He earned All-Pac 12 recognition after hitting .360 behind the plate and a slugging percentage of .573 with 68 runs scored, 20 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 51 RBIs. He also led Arizona with a team-high 91 hits and 27 multi-hit games. He was also third in the Pac-12 in multi-RBI games with 15.

Center Field: Paxton Kling, So.

Sophomore Paxton Kling is the only outfielder that has starting experience in the outfield not named Mac Bingham. Not only that, Kling will have to fill the shoes that was left behind by one of, if not, the greatest player that has ever been a part of LSU’s historic program.storic progr

Johnson has been extremely high on Kling even before he stepped foot in Baton Rouge as Johnson made him a priority during the 2022 recruiting class after he originally decommitted from LSU when former LSU head coach Paul Manieri retired. Johnson did everything from go see him play in a tournament in San Diego to visiting him in his home with a suit and tie on in the small town of Roaring Springs, Pennsylvania after having to drive two hours there from the Pittsburgh International Airport.

“He’s just one of those guys who will be the best player in the program at some point,” Johnson said during Kling’s freshman season last year.aid duri

Last season, Kling played in 57 games (22 starts) as a true freshman. He batted .289 (26-for-90) with five doubles, two triples, four homers, nine RBI and 29 runs. He also appeared in 10 games of the NCAA Tournament, going 1-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored.

Moreover, Kling played in three games of the College World Series and recorded a single in Game 2 of the CWS Finals vs. Florida (June 25).

Left Field: Jake Brown, Fr.

One of the more shocking developments has been true freshman Jake Brown. Brown, who prepped at Sulphur High School right outside of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was the No. 1 prospect out of the state of Louisiana and was the No. 18 left-handed pitcher in the country.

He was 10-2 in his senior year with a 1.71 ERA, surrendering just 39 hits and hurling 118 strikeouts in 73.2 innings pitched. Behind the plate, he batted .336 with seven home runs, 26 RBIs and seven home runs For his efforts, he was named the 2023 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year in baseball.

Johnson had a different plan in mind for Brown after watching him swing the bat in the offseason. Also, he was a talented outfielder in high school as well. So, why not move him to the outfield?

“He’s got great hand-eye, and he’s got great bat speed because he’s so explosive, such an explosive athlete,” Johnson said on Feb. 9 during his media availability. “And when you have that combo, you make good early decisions because you’re picking up the ball and you can afford to make late decisions.”

Reserves

Zeb Ruddell, R-Fr.

Ruddell is a talented redshirt freshman outfielder who will come off the bench when needed and will be the next man up if one of the starters gets injured. He has looked great from behind the plate this offseason and has a lot of power behind his bat.

Rudell played in the summer of 2023 for the Bethesda (Md.) Big Train in the Cal Ripken Collegiate League, collecting five doubles, two triples, two homers, 14 RBI, 19 runs, 18 walks and 17 stolen bases in 28 games.

Ashton Larson, Fr.

True freshman Ashton Larson was one of the top outfielders in the country as he was the No. 1 overall player in the state of Kansas, the No. 13 outfielder in the nation and the No. 78 overall player by Perfect Game.

Larson posted a .356 career batting average in three varsity seasons at St. Thomas Aquinas High School with 47 hits, 40 runs, 33 RBI, 14 doubles, one triple, three homers and a .441 on-base percentage. In Larson’s senior season, he batted .392 in his senior high school season with 29 hits, 25 runs, 18 RBI, six doubles, one triple, three homers and a .483 on-base percentage.

Ethan Frey, So.

Sophomore outfielder Ethan Frey is a reserve who gained some experience playing in the outfield last season. Frey played in 19 games (two starts in right field) as a true freshman, batting .263 (5-for-19) with one double, nine RBI and three runs scored.

Frey played in 25 games in the summer of 2023 for the La Crosse (Wisc.) Loggers of the Northwoods League, collecting five doubles, two homes, 20 RBI, 18 runs, 30 walks and five stolen bases.