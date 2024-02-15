Trey Holly Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge

Rising sophomore running back Trey Holly and two others were arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with a February 9 shooting that happened in Farmerville.

Holly was taken into custody on three felony charges: attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of a weapon.

The shooting wounded two people. A woman was shot three times and is in critical condition, and a man was shot once in the leg according to The Advocate. Holly surrendered to authorities at noon and was booked at the Union Parish Detention Center, and is being held on $512,000 bond.

LSU released a statement after news of Holly’s arrest broke. He has been suspended from the program indefinitely.

“We are aware that a student-athlete has been arrested in relation to a shooting in Union Parish,” LSU said. “This student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, in accordance with departmental policies. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will have no further comment.”

Holly’s attorney, Kelvin Rodgers, told The Advocate that he will plead not guilty to all three charges.

“Mr. Holly emphatically denies all charges,” Rodgers said, “and we look forward to having our day in court.”