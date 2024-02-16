LSU at Georgia Meet Recap

History and victory once again!

LSU kept the roll of things going after a historic performance at home with their first 24/24 road meet of the year Friday evening with a 197.625-197.075 win over Georgia, their 21st straight over the Bulldogs to move to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the SEC. For the second straight meet, LSU earned at least a share of every individual title again.

Haleigh Bryant wins SEC Gymnast of the Week again

Haleigh has won an SEC weekly award four times this season. No other team has won more than three. She won at least a share of 4/5 possible individual titles in the meet and was .025 on bars away from getting a share of all 5. Her vault title broke a tie with Sandra Smith to give her sole possession of third in LSU history. Her 39.750 in the all-around earned her the 23rd AA title of her career, pushing her past Ashleigh Clare-Kearney and into a tie with Sarah Finnegan for 3rd all-time in LSU history. Of course, it was her 10 on beam that made history.

With her 10 on beam, Haleigh Bryant became the 14th gymnast in NCAA history to earn a gym slam, the term given to earning a 10 on all 4 events. She is the first LSU gymnast to accomplish the feat, though she’s not the first LSU gymnast with a perfect score on every event. Sarah Finnegan earned a 10 on bars, beam and floor and a perfect 9.950 on vault with her Yurchenko Full. Haleigh is, depending on how you count Kyla Ross (this is a genuine thing), either the second or third Black gymnast to ever achieve a gym slam with Trinity Thomas being the other one.

Preamble time with a twist: the links will take you to a thread of every routine from a given rotation, scores in parenthesis reflect my personal judgment of deductions and scores in brackets reflect my overall score of the routine. I will NOT be going skill by skill on each routine, especially beam. If I say acro series, that means stuff like a back handspring (BHS) layout step-out (LOSO), and if I say leap series, that means something like a switch side to Popa on floor or switch leap to switch leap on beam.

LSU Bars 49.300 (LSU leads 49.300-49.050)

Bars was fine, but not as good as it could be. Alexis Jeffrey led things off with a 9.875. She hit her first handstand, bent her arms (.05) in her Maloney, hit her bail handstand, was short (.05) on her final handstand and stuck her half-in-half-out (HIHO). She failed to hold the finishing position for a full second (.05). It was a solid start. [9.850]

Ashley Cowan followed up with a 9.850. She hit her first handstand, caught her Ray cleanly, hit a good overshoot, was short (.05) on her final handstand, took a small step back (.05) on her double layout (DLO) and failed to hold the finishing position for a full second (.05). It was good. [9.850]

Kiya Johnson repeated the feat with a 9.850 of her own. She had a short first handstand (.05), bent arms (.05) in her Maloney, a back flex (.05 for imprecise position) in her bail handstand, hit third and final handstands, and two small steps forward (.1) on her DLO. She failed to hold the finishing position for a full second (.05). The landings are missing as are the holds. [9.700]

Konnor McClain followed up with a 9.875. She hit all of her handstands, plus she bent her arms (.05) to catch her Church, added two handstands afterward to make sure she started from a 10.0, had leg separation (.05) in her pak, was short (.05) in her low bar half turn, took a step back on her HIHO (.1) and failed to hold the finishing position for a full second (.05). It was fine. [9.700]

Savannah Schoenherr was next with another 9.850. She hit her first handstand, had a close catch (.05) and bent her arms (.05) in her Jaeger, hit her second and third handstands, hit her bail handstand, was short (.05) on her final handstand, hopped forward (.1) on her double front half, and failed to hold the finishing position for a full second (.05). It was also fine, but this isn’t championship-level bars work. [9.700]

Haleigh finished things off with a 9.850 again. She hit her first handstand, bent her arms (.05) to catch her Jaeger, hit her second handstand, hit her bail handstand, hit her final handstand, stepped forward (.1) on her double front half and failed to hold the finishing position for a full second (.05). This was just a landing issue because the routine on the bars was very nice. [9.800]

Overall, this could’ve been better because they walked around on landings, as Jay likes to call it. Sadly, that carried into vault.

LSU Vault 49.375 (LSU leads 98.675-98.300)

Vault was also fine. KJ Johnson led things off with a 9.850 on her Yurchenko Full. Her left foot was on the left guideline (.05 for direction) and she hopped in place (.05), and she failed to hold the finishing position for a full second (.05). It was solid, but it wasn’t a stick. [9.800]

Aleah Finnegan followed up with a 9.850 on her Omelianchik. She hopped forward (.1) and failed to hold the finishing position for a full second (.05). Good stuff, but the landing wasn’t hit. [9.850]

Amari Drayton was next with a 9.825 on her Yurchenko 1.5 (Y1.5). She underrotated it slightly (.05), took two steps back (.2) and failed to hold the finishing position for a full second (.05). It’s odd how this hasn’t been as good as it was the first time, but she needs to get back there as soon as she can. [9.700]

Sav finished her return to her home state with a 9.825 on her Y1.5. She landed with her right foot on the right guideline (.05), hopped forward (.1) and failed to hold the finishing position for a full second (.05). It’s the same thing again. [9.800]

Kiya broke through with the first score in the 9.9s of the meet with a 9.900 on her Yurchenko Double. She hopped back (.1) and held the finishing position for a full second. Glory, glory, hallelujah, someone held their finishing position. [9.900]

Haleigh finished things off with her front handspring front pike half and scored a 9.950. She had a low chest (.05) on the landing, hopped forward (.1) and failed to hold the finishing position for a full second (.05). This was perhaps the worst vault she’s ever landed, and that’s a testament to her incredible standards. [9.800]

Overall, it was the same stuff as it’s been the last few meets with the bad landings.

LSU Floor 49.525 (LSU leads 148.200-147.600)

Floor went much better even if it still had a lingering flaw from the Missouri meet. Livvy Dunne led things off with a 9.800 in place of Konnor, who was nursing a back injury. She stepped forward (.1) without control (.05) on her front through to double tuck (FTDT), hit her leap series and slid back her left foot (.05) on her double pike. Livvy is a good gymnast on floor and most of the criticism I see of her is from people who seem to miss that. She showed a lot of positive qualities in this routine. [9.800]

Amari followed with a 9.825. She had some leg separation (.05) in and a cross step (.1) out of her DLO, a hop in place on her FTDT (.05), a good wolf turn and a solid leap series. Again, this was a good routine. [9.800]

KJ Johnson came in with a 9.900 that seemed to turn the tide of the meet. She stepped forward (.1) out of her full-in, nailed her back 1.5 to front layout (FLO), hit a good switch side to a cheated (.05) Popa and stepped with her landing foot a bit (.05) on her double tuck. It was a good, energetic routine that kicked things into gear. [9.800]

Aleah kept the train going with a 9.925. She nailed her double Arabian to stag jump, hit her leap series, stepped back on her back 2.5 to front tuck (.1) and nailed her final split jump. She hit the nail check at the end because she knew it was good, and she was absolutely right. This was super close to being perfect. [9.900]

Haleigh wasn’t about to derail things with her 9.950. She stepped back (.1) out of her front double front, hit her split jump to a cheated (.05) switch half and did a cross step (.1) out of her FLO to Rudi for some odd reason. That final pass is usually a no-doubter, so it was odd to see it look so off. Also, I’m not going to comment on the score but… [9.750]

Kiya finished things off with a 9.925. She slid back (.05) on her full-in, nailed her back 1.5 to FLO, hit her switch side to cheated (.05) Popa and finished with a great double pike. That’s the standard she’s put up for herself, and she delivered. [9.900]

I didn’t mention this, but whenever I took for a step on a landing, that was because the gymnast underrotated the skill. I don’t know why it happened again, but it did.

LSU Beam 49.425 (LSU wins 197.625-197.075)

Beam was solid. Sierra Ballard led off in the arena her mom called home for four years (I’m not crying, you’re crying) with a 9.825. She had a check on her acro series (.05), a good full turn, a short sissonne (.05) to hit switch half with a balance check (.05), a slight check (.05) on her kickover front, a step forward (.1) on her roundoff (RO) back 1.5 and failed to hold the finishing position for a full second (.05). It was a solid start with too many checks. [9.650]

Alexis followed with a 9.775. She hit a good wolf turn, hit her leap series with obviously flexed feet (.05), nailed her acro series, hopped (.1) on her standing front, stepped (.1) and slid (.05) back on her RO back 1.5 and failed to hold the finishing position for a full second (.05). It was good, it was solid and it worked. [9.650]

Konnor followed with a 9.925. She hit her leap series, had a leg form issue (.05) in her acro series, hit a beautiful wolf jump, nailed her full turn, had a check (.05) on her side aerial, stuck her gainer full and held the finishing position for a full second. This was superb as usual, and she’s looked so much more confident than ever. [9.900]

Kiya was next with a 9.850 on a 9.90/9.80 split, the only such split for an LSU gymnast all night. She nailed her full turn, had a check (.05) on her acro series, hit her leap series with a slight check (.05), checked on her standing front (.05), stuck her RO back double full and held the finishing position for a full second with staggered feet (.05). It was a good routine that set up history. [9.800]

Haleigh got her gym slam with a 10.0. It was almost entirely perfect except for her standing front. She had a slight check on it (.05) which should’ve negated a 10. When I was watching it live, I thought she’d get a 9.975 because one judge might miss it due to their angle, but it appears they both missed it. To quote the great game of Monopoly, “Bank error in your favor, collect $200.” Don’t question why there was an error, just collect the winnings and move on. [9.950]

Aleah finished off the already clinched meet with a 9.825. She was lucky to stay on after her acro series, but her leg came off the beam (.1), she swung her arms (.05) and she slid her back foot (.05) to keep from falling. She then hit her leap series, nailed her full turn, had a slight leg form issue (.05) in her front aerial, had a slight hop back (.05) on her gainer full and failed to hold the finishing position for a full second (.05). At least she stayed on the beam. [9.650]

Overall, everyone stayed on the beam without falling, but it wasn’t as clean as this team is capable of being.

Overall thoughts

I was impressed at how they managed to flush the first two rotations and finish strong. It’s annoying that vault has become a sore spot considering the breadth of talent in the lineup, but it’ll get fixed. It’s nice to see beam become a strong suit of this team now. Also, 24/24 on the road! The important thing to look for is how they keep the ball rolling when Auburn comes to town.

By the way, this was not bad for a meet I watched either in the parking lot opposite the Gold Dome or in the Gold Dome itself in Shreveport.