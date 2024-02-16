LSU Auburn Meet Preview

Late nights and big heights.

#3 LSU is back home tonight to celebrate alumni night. Last week, the Tigers beat #19 Georgia on the road 197.625-197.075. Tonight, they face a surging #12 Auburn fresh off a massive home win. The meet will be televised on SEC Network at 8:00 with the iconic duo of Bart Conner and Kathy Johnson Clarke on the call. For those going to meet either as a solo thing or as part of double feature with baseball, doors open 6:30 p.m. The first 1,500 fans will receive a free LSU gymnastics scrunchie. Introductions will start at 7:52 p.m. and the first vault is scheduled for 8:05 p.m.

Match-up history for LSU and Auburn

LSU is 85-18 all-time against Auburn and 28-4 at home. The last time the two teams met on the same floor was last year, when Auburn beat LSU in Neville Arena 197.750-197.500. The last time the two teams met in the PMAC was in 2022 when LSU set the program record for a floor rotation in front of the second-largest crowd in school history and beat Auburn 197.975-197.750. LSU’s last home loss to Auburn came on 2/17/2006 when #17 Auburn beat #13 LSU 196.700-196.550.

About #12 Auburn

At this point in the season, the preseason poll does not matter anymore, so I won’t bring it up. Auburn had a disappointing end to their 2023 season. They finished 5th at SECs, but a bars meltdown in their regional semifinal saw them finish 24th in country, the worst of any SEC team.

The Tigers lost six members of their 2023 roster who combined for 7 NQS routines and 1 AA score, but that includes Suni Lee who they lost late in the season. They added six freshmen, a notable one being Julianna Huff, and a whopping four transfers. Madelynn Crow is a sophomore transfer from Georgia who hasn’t made lineups in her career, Anna Hill is a junior transfer from Temple who’s only done one routine so far, a vault last week, Lila Smith is a junior transfer from Kentucky who hasn’t performed yet, and Sydney Schumaker is a senior transfer from Brockport who is a vault specialist I gave some extended focus in my preseason power rankings. She’s done well. Auburn also returned two fifth-year seniors: Aria Brusch and superstar Cassie Stevens. She has a very interesting skill on beam that’s in the JO code as the Stevens.

Auburn is 5-5 on the season and 1-3 in the SEC. They just picked up their first SEC win in an upset 197.725-197.050 win over Alabama, their second consecutive home win over Alabama. They are 12th on vault [49.238], tied for 18th with Ohio State on bars [49.183], 5th on beam [49.250] and 12th on floor [49.408]. The rankings make it as clear as day where they’re strong and weak.

Jeff Graba is in his 14th season as head coach of Auburn. He is assisted by associate head coach Sara Carver-Milne, a second-year coach who mainly works with beam, assistant coach Kurt Hettinger, a 16th-year assistant coach whose primary roles are recruiting coordinator and bars coach, and assistant coach Brooke Leonard-Fincher, a first-year assistant with extensive club coaching experience.

About #3 LSU

LSU ranks 3rd on vault [49.392], 3rd on bars [49.454], 9th on beam [49.213] and 2nd on floor [49.538]. The following information is courtesy of College Gym News’ Savannah Whitten’ conversation with head coach Jay Clark. If Konnor McClain goes on any event, it will be on beam, but she may not go there if they feel it’s too risky. It turns out the back injury she was nursing that kept her off floor at Georgia hasn’t gone away yet. Tori Tatum will take her place on bars. Sierra Ballard’s ankles are feeling better, so she should be back to lead off floor. Savannah Schoenherr wasn’t feeling the best on Thursday, but he’s cautiously optimistic that she’ll compete. Olivia Dunne will take her place on bars if push comes to shove. Finally, Aleah Finnegan will be doing a Yurchenko 1.5 vault for the first time in college. She’s been doing an Omelianchik throughout college, but this is the vault she’ll be doing for the Olympics since it had a higher difficulty score in the elite code. Her wrists have gotten better, and bars is in the pipeline in the next two weeks.

LSU got an NQS after their meet against Georgia, but that won’t start determining rankings until the Monday following this meet. I don’t know where LSU stands currently, so I won’t talk about it in the debut of the NQS-capades.

What’s an NQS?

The NQS is the National Qualifying Score and determines if a team makes the national tournament and, potentially, where they’ll go. A team must have competed in at least six meets and at least three non-home meets, as in any meet outside a team’s home arena, to have an NQS. To calculate a team’s NQS, do the following: take a team’s top three non-home meet scores into a set, then add in the top three scores from anywhere else they’ve competed (at home, away, neutral site, etc.), then exclude the highest score in that set of six, and finally average the five remaining scores by adding them up and dividing by 5.

To help you out, let’s use Illinois State, a team I got using a random number generator, as an example. The Redbirds have an NQS of 195.465 right now. Their top 3 road scores are 195.950, 195.900 and 195.250, while their top 3 scores from other places are a 195.750 at home, a 195.600 at home and a 194.825 on the road. To get that 195.465, you drop the 195.950 and average the other 5 scores. Tonight, they’re on the road to face Southeast Missouri State and Fisk. If they get any score higher then 194.825, they’ll increase their NQS. Every .025 improvement they earn over 194.825 will raise their NQS by .005, so a 194.850 with give them a new NQS of 195.470. No matter what, though, they cannot raise their NQS higher than 195.690. That’s their maximum possible NQS and would be what they’d have if they scored at least a 195.950. That’s because the old high of 195.950 would get counted instead of the old low of 194.825, and the new high score would get dropped.

I know that was a lot, but I want to make it as intuitive as possible so that I make total sense when I’m speaking about NQS implications. It can seem intimidating, but I promise it’s just middle school algebra.

NQS-capades

Onto LSU and their NQS situation. LSU has competed in six meets so far and three have been on the road, so they have an NQS: 197.420. LSU is dropping the 198.475 they earned vs Arkansas two weeks ago, and they are looking to replace the 196.975 they earned in the season opener in tonight’s meet. Here’s a bulleted list of how LSU’s NQS changes based on some scoring benchmarks.

197.000: 197.425

197.150 (second meet of the year): 197.455

197.500: 197.525

197.625 (score at Georgia): 197.550

197.750: 197.575

198.000: 197.625

198.250: 197.675 (noticing any pattern of how those are increasing?)

198.475 or higher: 197.720

This should be a fun time late at night as LSU hopes to keep things rolling. The home Tigers need to win to keep pace in the SEC regular season title race and need a good score to keep their spot at the top of the SEC averages.