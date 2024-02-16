LSU Opening Weekend Preview

No. 2 LSU Tigers (0-0)

VMI Keydets (0-0)

Central Arkansas Bears (0-0)

DATES/TIMES

Friday, February 16 – VMI at LSU @ 2 p.m. CT ; (VMI vs. Central Arkansas @ 7 p.m. CT)

; (VMI vs. Central Arkansas @ 7 p.m. CT) Saturday, February 17 – Central Arkansas at LSU @ 1 p.m. CT ; (Central Arkansas vs. VMI @ 6 p.m. CT)

; (Central Arkansas vs. VMI @ 6 p.m. CT) Sunday, February 18 – VMI at LSU @ 1 p.m. CT

Monday, February 19 – Central Arkansas at LSU @ 2 p.m. CT

STADIUM

Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,326)

RANKINGS

LSU – No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 USA Today; No. 4 D1 Baseball

VMI and Central Arkansas are unranked

RADIO

LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

All four games will be streamed live on SEC Network +

Virginia Military Institue (VMI)

Friday’s game will mark the first meeting between LSU and VMI. VMI was founded in 1839 as America’s first state military college and is the oldest public senior military college in the United States. The Keydets are a member of the Southern Conference. The Southern Conference also includes Samford, Mercer, Wofford, Western Carolina, East Tennessee State, UNC Greensboro, and The Citadel.

Central Arkansas

This is the second time that LSU and Central Arkansas have played against each other. The first meeting occurred last season, a 10-4 LSU victory on March 24 in Baton Rouge. The Bears are a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference, which also includes Lipscomb, Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, Stetson, Kennesaw State, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, North Florida, Queens, North Alabama and Bellarmine.

LSU PITCHING ROTATION

Game 1 vs. VMI - Jr. RH Thatcher Hurd (8-3, 5.68 ERA, 63.1 IP, 40 BB, 84 SO in 2023)

Game 2 vs. Central Arkansas - Jr. RH Luke Holman (7-4, 3.67 ERA, 81.0 IP, 31 BB, 87 SO in 2023)

Game 3 vs. VMI - TBA

Game 4 vs. Central Arkansas - TBA

Starting Lineup

1B Jared Jones

2B Josh Pearson

SS Michael Braswell

3B Tommy White

RF Jake Brown

CF Paxton Kling

LF Mac Bingham

C Alex Milazzo

DH Hayden Travinski