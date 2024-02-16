LSU Opening Weekend Preview

No. 2 LSU Tigers (0-0)
VMI Keydets (0-0)
Central Arkansas Bears (0-0)
DATES/TIMES
- Friday, February 16 – VMI at LSU @ 2 p.m. CT; (VMI vs. Central Arkansas @ 7 p.m. CT)
- Saturday, February 17 – Central Arkansas at LSU @ 1 p.m. CT; (Central Arkansas vs. VMI @ 6 p.m. CT)
- Sunday, February 18 – VMI at LSU @ 1 p.m. CT
- Monday, February 19 – Central Arkansas at LSU @ 2 p.m. CT
STADIUM
- Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,326)
RANKINGS
- LSU – No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 USA Today; No. 4 D1 Baseball
- VMI and Central Arkansas are unranked
RADIO
- LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
- Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
ONLINE
- All four games will be streamed live on SEC Network +
Virginia Military Institue (VMI)
Friday’s game will mark the first meeting between LSU and VMI. VMI was founded in 1839 as America’s first state military college and is the oldest public senior military college in the United States. The Keydets are a member of the Southern Conference. The Southern Conference also includes Samford, Mercer, Wofford, Western Carolina, East Tennessee State, UNC Greensboro, and The Citadel.
Central Arkansas
This is the second time that LSU and Central Arkansas have played against each other. The first meeting occurred last season, a 10-4 LSU victory on March 24 in Baton Rouge. The Bears are a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference, which also includes Lipscomb, Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, Stetson, Kennesaw State, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, North Florida, Queens, North Alabama and Bellarmine.
LSU PITCHING ROTATION
Game 1 vs. VMI - Jr. RH Thatcher Hurd (8-3, 5.68 ERA, 63.1 IP, 40 BB, 84 SO in 2023)
Game 2 vs. Central Arkansas - Jr. RH Luke Holman (7-4, 3.67 ERA, 81.0 IP, 31 BB, 87 SO in 2023)
Game 3 vs. VMI - TBA
Game 4 vs. Central Arkansas - TBA
Starting Lineup
1B Jared Jones
2B Josh Pearson
SS Michael Braswell
3B Tommy White
RF Jake Brown
CF Paxton Kling
LF Mac Bingham
C Alex Milazzo
DH Hayden Travinski
