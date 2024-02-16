LSU survives scare from VMI, wins 11-8

Although it wasn’t the best start to the season, LSU picked up an 11-8 opening-day victory over VMI at Alex Box Stadium on Friday.

LSU (1-0) has won its 22nd consecutive Opening Day game. VMI (0-1) loses its first meeting with the Tigers in the history of both schools.

Designated hitter Hayden Travinski had a fantastic game on the last opening day of his college career. Travinski went 3-for-4 from behind the plate with an RBI single and a solo home run.

First baseman Jared Jones also had a strong day as he went 2-for-4 behind the plate with a double, home run and four RBIs.

Junior right-hander Thatcher Hurd got the start but he he was pulled in the third inning after he struggled on the mound. He allowed four runs on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts through 2.2 innings.

Nate Ackhenhausen (1-0) came out of the bullpen in relief to earn his first win of the season with three innings pitched, six strikeouts, and two walks.

Gage Jump would earn the save after he pitched in the ninth inning and he did not allow a single walk or hit while striking out two batters.

After a slow first inning, Jones got the game rolling with a three-run blast to put LSU an early 3-0 lead. Jones’ home run was preceded by singles from Travinski and second baseman Josh Pearson.

However, VMI had a four-run explosion in the third inning that stunned the crowd at Alex Box Stadium. With the Keydets facing two outs, they had four straight RBI hits that gave them a 4-3 lead.

LSU would regain the lead later in the inning when centerfielder Paxton Kling lined a two-run double to make the 5-4 at the end of the third inning.

VMI tied the game after Owen Prince hit an RBI double to tie the game 5-5 in the fourth inning. The Keydets would regain the lead after Col Jenkins hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning to make the score 6-5.

Just when everyone thought that LSU was going to get upset on Opening Day for the first time in 22 years, they came through in a big way. The Tigers scored five runs after LSU got hit by a pitch five times, leading to two runs with the bases loaded both times. The five-run explosion was highlighted by outfielder Mac Bingham’s two-run double.

VMI’s two runs and Travinski’s solo dinger in the eighth inning would account for the final margin.