LSU Upsets #11 South Carolina!

Matt McMahon and his squad deserved this one.

These Tigers have shown fight all season long but more often than not they just couldn’t make the crucial plays to score some confidence-building wins. Think of the rallies on the road against Georgia and Florida that came up just short, or the fight they put up at home against Texas A&M and Alabama inside the PMAC.

But on Saturday LSU finally broke through and scored the biggest win of the Matt McMahon era: a 64-63 win over the No. 11 South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia.

It wasn’t easy, but beating a top-15 team on the road isn’t supposed to be. LSU trailed by as many as 16 points but fought all the way back and a Jordan Wright free throw with five seconds remaining put LSU (13-12, 5-7) on top.

LSU got healthy contributions from its biggest names. Tyrell Ward led the way with a career-best 16 points, Jordan Wright had 14, and Jalen Reed was right behind him with 13. Trae Hannibal did a lot of the dirty work Saturday and finished with 12 rebounds, and helped LSU finish on the right side of the rebounding margin, 38-33.

Don’t look now but LSU has a realistic shot at finishing .500 in SEC play. Four of LSU’s six remaining games are at home. What’s more, the final four games are against the current four worst teams in the SEC. LSU’s next three games are all at home: the Tigers will host #22 Kentucky, Mississippi State and Georgia; they’ll then go on the road to Vanderbilt and Arkansas, and then end the regular season at home against Missouri.

Is a 4-2 finish to get to 9-9 impossible? Not at all. LSU’s already beaten Vanderbilt and Arkansas, and only lost by two to Georgia in Athens. Mississippi State is 1-6 on the road, and Missouri is currently 0-11 in SEC play. There’s a path to a .500 season and that would be such a massive step forward for this program.