LSU’s pitching is key in 2-0 victory over Central Arkansas

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that this LSU team was going to struggle this early in the season after having to replace one of the most talented teams in program history.

However, starting pitcher Luke Holman did not surprise anyone with his strong debut he was the key difference maker in LSU’s 2-0 victory over Central Arkansas (0-2). Holman (1-0), who is an Alabama transfer, hurled 10 strikeouts while just allowing three hits and one walk through 5.1 innings to earn his first win of the season.

Relievers Fidel Ulloa and Sam Dutton were also key in LSU’s pitching success. Ulloa allowed a hit and a walk while hurling three strikeouts in 1.1 innings. Dutton allowed one hit and struck out two batters in the final inning of play to earn the save.

Despite a miserable day at the plate, true freshman Steven Milam was the bright spot. In his first career start, Milam got his first career hit with an RBI single and was walked twice in his three plate appearances.

It was a slow game for the most part as neither LSU (2-0) nor Central Arkansas did much at the plate as both teams had a combined 11 hits. LSU had six hits compared to Central Arkansas’ five.

In the fourth inning, Milam lined a single to right field, allowing catcher Hayden Travinski to score from second base for the first run of the game, giving LSU a 1-0 lead.

The biggest play of the game happened in the sixth inning when Paxton Kling showed LSU fans what life would be like after Dylan Crews but in the most spectacular way possible. With a Central Arkansas runner on second base, Colt Sagley belted a deep line drive to left-center field that looked like it was going to drop for a base hit. Fortunately for LSU, Kling came out of nowhere and made an incredible diving catch that you will see on SportsCenter.

LSU first baseman Jared Jones would then send a solo blast over the right field fence to extend LSU’s lead over Central Arkansas to 2-0. Jones’ home run was his second home run of the season.

Dutton would end the game with a strikeout to give LSU the victory.

LSU will take on VMI (1-1) once again at 2:00 p.m. CT at Alex Box Stadium on ESPN+. The Tigers will officially end its opening weekend on Monday when they play Central Arkansas at 2 p.m. CT on Monday.