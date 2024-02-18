Tiger Offense Erupts in 27-5 Rout Over VMI

LSU run-ruled VMI Sunday afternoon at the Box in a 27-5 rout over the Keydets.

The Tigers tied a program record with 27 hits, and the 27 runs tied the second most amount in program history.

“That’s really cool to tie the hits record, considering the history of this program,” Jay Johnson said. “Just about everybody that played today got at least three at-bats. All of our players have been working hard, so I’m happy to those guys have success.”

Brady Neal led the way for LSU with a 3-3 day at the plate and collected six RBI. Neal hit a pair of doubles and a grand slam. He was also a force on the defensive side as he caught two runners trying to steal.

“I think Brady is one of the best players on our team,” Johnson said, “and I felt that way last year until he had an unfortunate injury. He’s healthy now, which is a good thing for us, and we’re excited about him going forward.”

Grand Slam Sunday, brought to you by @bradyneal16



SECN+ pic.twitter.com/LPlELojTmu — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) February 18, 2024

Junior lefty Javen Coleman got the start on the mound and pitched a clean game. Coleman was credited with the win after pitching three scoreless innings where he surrendered two hits, a pair of walks, and struck out three.

“I’m very happy with Javen’s performance today,” Johnson said. “Over the last three weeks (in preseason scrimmages), he’s been solid, and today was another good step in the right direction. He’s going to be an important pitcher for what we’re trying to do this year.”

It’s hard to be disappointed with a 27-5 thumping, but if there is one area to nitpick it’s the number of free passes handed out by the Tiger pitching Sunday. LSU walked 12 VMI batters, including six by the highly touted freshman Cam Johnson. Will Hellmers and Kade Woods both walked two batters each as well.

True freshman infielder Steven Milam continues to impress this opening weekend. After getting his first career start at second Saturday, Milam started again Sunday and batted leadoff. Milam went 4-6 at the plate with a double, three RBI, and four runs scored. Fellow freshman Jake Brown was also impressive as he went 3-3 batting out of the seven-hole. It’s still obviously very early in the season, but if Brown and Milam continue to produce they’ll be tough to keep out of the lineup.

LSU will try to make it a flawless opening weekend Monday afternoon as the Tigers will play Central Arkansas at 2:00 P.M.