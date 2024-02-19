LSU’s pitching staff closes out weekend sweep with 4-3 win over Central Arkansas.

Although it was the second time that Central Arkansas made LSU’s potent offense work for every at-bat it got, they could not overcome the elite bullpen that the Tigers possess.

LSU (4-0) closed out its opening weekend with a 4-3 victory over Central Arkansas (1-3) to complete the weekend sweep. It wasn’t pretty considering the Tigers only got seven hits and four runs against the Bears after setting a school single-game record with 27 hits in their 27-5 victory over VMI yesterday.

However, LSU overcame its hitting woes with another fantastic performance by its pitching staff, particularly its bullpen.

In his first career start, freshman Kade Anderson (1-0) was as calm as a pond at the local park. Through four innings, Anderson threw 70 pitches with three hits, one run, three walks and struck out six batters. Anderson also earned the first win of his career.

“I thought Kade was great, and it’s awesome that he’s here at LSU,” coach Jay Johnson said. “He’s a great pitcher and competitor, and he’s got the right character make-up and maturity to get out on the mound and do what he did today.”

After Anderson was done pitching, LSU brought in relievers Christian Little, DJ Primeaux, Gavin Guidry, Justin Loer and Fidel Ulloa. They combined to hold Central Arkansas to two runs on four hits in five innings with two walks and six strikeouts.

Loer arguably had the most impressive outing of the five as he went on the mound in the eighth inning and struck out all three batters he faced.

Ulloa earned his first save of the season after he retired all three batters in just eight pitches.

LSU would take a 3-0 lead in the first inning that was highlighted by designated hitter Hayden Travinski’s RBI single that allowed second baseman Steven Milam to score at home plate. Third baseman Tommy White scored on a wild pitch and left fielder Mac Bingham drew a walk with the bases loaded to contribute to LSU’s three-run barrage.

Central Arkansas managed to narrow the gap to 3-1 in the third when second baseman Tanner Leonard scored from third on a wild pitch.

Unfortunately for the Bears, LSU first baseman Jared Jones blasted a home run over the left center wall in the bottom of the frame giving LSU a three-run advantage. Jones’ homer was his third of the season.

Central Arkansas would score one run in both the sixth and eighth innings, but Loer and Ulloa would retire the last six batters to account for the final margin.

Central Arkansas starting pitcher Bryce Parlin (0-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed four runs on five hits in 2.2 innings with three walks and three strikeouts.

“I thought we improved throughout this first weekend of the season,” Johnson said. “We showed we can win in different ways, and I always want that to be a staple of our program. We demonstrated the depth of our roster, both with our position players and in the bullpen.”

LSU will have another round-robin weekend against both Northern Illinois and Stony Brook from Feb. 22-25 at Alex Box Stadium. The Tigers will play against Northern Illinois to kick off the weekend on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 2:00 p.m. CT and it will be broadcast on ESPN+.