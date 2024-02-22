The Blakedown Part 1: Overview

There are, in the end, two types of defensive coordinators. Most defensive coordinators value soundness and structure most, but some defensive coordinators want to douse the field in gasoline and light a match. Most DCs fit into the lawful-good category, with guys like Nick Saban and Kirby Smart, Mike MacDonald, Vic Fangio, Jim Leonhard, and Bill Belichick. The latter category is a very distinct, more unhinged corner of football, likes of Rex Ryan, Brian Flores, Wink Martindale, and Blake Baker’s mentor, Manny Diaz. These are the defenses you see at the top of every blitz rate leaderboard, they play extremely aggressively in coverage, you know the type:

We’ve had a bit of a sneak preview of this. When LSU fired Ed Orgeron midseason and the defensive identity changed, we got to see a lot of what this defense is about to look like. The tag team of Mike Zimmer-disciple Daronte Jones and Diaz-disciple Blake Baker combined their backgrounds to blitz offenses into submission. In the subsequent two seasons, Baker has fleshed it out and led a shocking, immediate turnaround of Missouri’s defense. Retrospectively it’s not as much of a surprise given the players he had, with 3-4 possible NFL starters at key positions, but the Missouri defense was dreadful before he arrived. This will be the first of several more specialized pieces about the defense, but let’s take a 10,000-foot view of what this defense looks like.

Defending the Run

Broadly, this defense defends the run with violence more than they do structure and soundness. The DL are usually asked to fly upfield into their gaps and be as disruptive as possible. Your gap assignment is secondary to getting into the backfield. Here, the nose (btw center and guard) is assigned the backside A gap, but ends up penetrating through the B gap, which is the MIKE’s gap. The LBs are usually asked to play instinctively, get downhill, beat blocks, and get after the ball. Because the nose ends up out of his assigned gap, nobody is accounting for the backside A, but because of the disruption created along the front, the block-shedding of the WILL, and the MIKE’s ability to find the ball, the structure is caved in and it doesn’t end up mattering. The calculus is that disruption>soundness, some DCs want to be structurally sound against the structure of the blocking scheme, and some DCs want to destroy the structure of the blocking scheme. It’s important, however, to be dominant up front, especially on the interior for that to hold up.

There are a lot of pressures, blitzes, front movements, and games to create confusion in blocking assignments and break-down the structure of the run. Here, the LG and LT end up unclear on who to block and the run is dead as a result.

The linebacker position is a very freelance one in this defense. In more gap-control defenses like what LSU just failed to implement, the LB position involves a lot more rules and more of a second-level, fallback posture and technique. The relative simplicity doesn’t mean it doesn’t carry a heavy burden, however. Because of all the slanting and chaos along the front, the LBs are often tasked with bailing guys out for ending up in the wrong gaps. It requires good instincts and athleticism, but that’s a good fit for who LSU’s linebackers are, especially Perkins, who fits well off the ball in this system, unlike the previous one.

This degree of looseness up-front can and will also get you hurt. The WILL LB ranges out of his gap and gets burned for it. This is the deal you make when you defend the run this way.

Defending the Pass

First and foremost, this defense wants to get to the quarterback by any means necessary. Most defenses will attempt to get pressure with just 4 if they can and hold their powder regarding extra rushers if they can avoid adding them, but Baker doesn’t bother. In 2023, Missouri sent extra rushers 44.7% of the time, which was good for 17th in the Power 5.

Whether through deception and manipulation or just waves of bodies like the above, they will force the QB to have a plan to beat them on a sped-up clock. When you overwhelm them with numbers, you can guarantee that you’ll get someone free to the QB, but that makes you very vulnerable behind the pressure. The gambit, however, is that most college QBs aren’t able to operate mentally when sped up like this, and additionally aren’t able to make the hard downfield throws, under siege, needed to beat this kind of stuff. Making college QBs put out fires is usually a successful gamble.

All the blitzing helps set up their simulated pressures as well. With QBs gearing up to get the ball out fast, they can drop out, send only 4, and play full coverage behind it. This can cause QBs to truncate their reads and short-circuit, operating on a short internal clock when they don’t have to. If you’re sitting on a 98 MPH fastball, it can be hard to square up the curve at 82.

From a coverage perspective, this team is just as aggressive, and this is pretty much the backbone of the whole thing. In 2023, Missouri played Cover-1 at a 31.5% rate per PFF, which ranked 15th in the FBS. If you can’t hold up here, the entire operation will fall apart. Corner is arguably the most important position in this defense. The result here is that corners are on islands a lot in both their standard coverages and blitz coverages. Missouri owes a lot of its defensive success over the past couple of years to the fact that they had two top 100 NFL prospects at the corner spots, including potential first-round pick Ennis Rakestraw, who does a great job here being sticky and making a play on the ball.

In theory, you could always just adapt and play less man coverage if you needed to, but because this defense is built on blitzing, you sorta can’t get around it. With this much blitzing, you again need corners that can hold up on their own with no help at a very high level. When you 0 blitz, or run more standard man-blitzes (with a deep S) without the sticky coverage players, offenses can just leave extra bodies in the protection and throw bombs to receivers you can’t cover. If you have those guys, it’s very hard to beat. Both Rakestraw and Kris Abrams-Draine (above), were the weapons that allowed them to do all this blitzing and minimize the punishment. If you look at the defenses that operate this way across the sport, the successful ones are usually great at DB (Manny Diaz at Penn State, Blake Baker at Missouri) and the ones that get burned to the ground (Manny Diaz and Blake Baker at Miami) are not.

Conclusion

This is an exciting move. Baker was very successful here, built on that at Missouri, and returns home to take it to the next level. This is a huge boost for talented young players like Harold Perkins, Whit Weeks, and DaShawn Womack. The unit brings what is unquestionably a fun, explosive brand of football and Baker’s turnaround at Missouri cannot be overstated. HOWEVER! The elephant in the room must be addressed. In addition to lacking the IDL bodies to create the disruption needed, we have to ask ourselves how comfortable we are asking the current group of corners to vault themselves to All-SEC level (which is what it takes to defend SEC receivers on islands). LSU hasn’t recruited well at Corner in the last couple of years, and all of the stud CBs and Nickels in the primary portal window (Jabbar Muhammad, Tacario Davis, Ephesians Prysock, Kam Alexander, Preston Hodge) went elsewhere. While I think they could reach functionality in a more Iowa-esque zone-heavy world with this group, I’m concerned about banking a defense on their ability to play up on and lock down some of the best receivers in the country with no help. It will take a hell of a development job to get that out of this group. It could be done, but it’s a tiny needle to thread. The system is exciting, Baker is an excellent coach, and with some work, they can build a very good unit to complement their offense, but they do have work to do.