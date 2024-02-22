LSU upsets No. 17 Kentucky at the buzzer

If there is one word to describe LSU this basketball season, it’s anarchy.

LSU has been in so many close games that have been decided in the last minute, including heartbreaking last-second losses to both Georgia and Florida on the road. All year long, it just seemed like LSU has had some bad juju.

Fortunately for LSU, the basketball gods are finally rewarding the Tigers.

After upsetting then No. 11 South Carolina on the road, LSU does it once again as the Tigers stunned No. 17 Kentucky for a final score of 75-74 on Wednesday night after forward Tyrell Ward put up the game-winning basket at the buzzer. Ward finished with 17 points, two rebounds, an assist and a block.

“Really don’t have the words to describe it,” said LSU head coach Matt McMahon. “Just so proud of our players. Over the last week seeing the toughness that we need to play with. I think it has to be the foundation of your program. For some reason when we go down by 15 points again in the second half and then really came together as a team and found ways to get it done. The last minute was obviously not a work of art, but that’s on me and the guys found a way to win anyways. So, I’m really proud of them. The atmosphere in the PMAC was fantastic. Loved the energy. It’s a great win for our team and for our program.”

Another difference maker in the game for LSU was Jalen Reed who had scored 12 of his 13 points in the second half along with six rebounds and a block.

“I think we did a lot of things well. We moved the ball better in the second half. For me I think, I didn’t really play much in the first half, so I was just ready to play. I had the opportunity. Derek Fountain had to sit out. He was dealing with some things with his thigh so I just stepped up and I really wanted to deliver for my team.”

After both teams traded jabs, LSU went on a long scoring drought and was constantly turning the ball over. This allowed Kentucky to finish the second half on an 11-1 to take a 36-27 lead going into the locker room.

A big component of Kentucky’s offense early in the game was Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves. Reeves scored 16 of his 25 points in the first half while also going 7-for-10 from the field.

It wasn’t much better at the start of the second half as Kentucky got two quick three-point shots to take a 42-27 lead. However, this wasn’t LSU’s first rodeo being down by double-digits in the second half.

“We knew we were going to have a chance to get the momentum back and we were at home,” Ward said. “Basketball is just a game of runs so we just had to stay composed and follow coaches game plan and I thought that’s what we did.”

The Tigers went on a 21-4 run for the next six minutes of play to take a 48-46 lead with 13:15 left in the game.

LSU had the lead for most of the second half as they responded to each shot that Kentucky made.

With the score tied at 69-69 with 1:33 left to go in the game, LSU forward Will Baker drilled a wide-open three-pointer to give the Tigers a 72-69 lead.

After Reed made one of his two free throw attempts to extend LSU’s lead over Kentucky to four points, Rob Dillingham sliced through LSU’s defense and scored an And-1 layup to make it a 73-72 game and were now inches from retaking the lead with 53.1 seconds remaining in the game.

After Wright got the ball stolen from Kentucky guard Adou Thiero, the Wildcats called a timeout with 28 seconds left to go in the game and had the chance to take the final shot.

Kentucky made the most out of the opportunity given to them when Dillingham swished a fadeaway jumper to give the Wildcats a 75-74 lead with 13 seconds remaining.

Unfortunately for Kentucky, there was too much time left on the clock for LSU to make something happen.

LSU guard Jordan Wright drives through Kentucky’s defense and gets blocked. However, he got his rebound and frantically threw the ball up in the air hoping one of his teammates would catch it.

Ward reacted to the ball first, caught it and put it through the hoop as the buzzer sounded. Ward would soon be mobbed by his teammates, the student section and Angel Reese, the superstar on LSU women’s basketball team.

Dillingham would finish with 23 points coming off the bench along with a rebound, block and steal.

“That was an awesome atmosphere,” McMahon said. “The energy in the building, you could feel it. When our guys needed a lift down 15, they gave it to us and when we needed to make plays, I thought the fans were just awesome. It’s something to build on.”

LSU will take on Mississippi State in another critical home conference game at 7:30 p.m. CT at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday, Feb. 24. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.