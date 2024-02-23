LSU vs Auburn Meet Recap

Another 198 at home? That’s incredible.

LSU kept up their success at home with a blowout win over Auburn 198.300-197.100. LSU moved to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the SEC. For the third straight meet, LSU won at least a share of every individual title, and this was another clean sweep. One fun fact about this meet that I found interesting was that former Centenary head coach Jackie Fain was one of the judges at the meet. She coached the Ladies in their season opening loss to LSU in 2022.

Aleah Finnegan wins SEC Co-Specialist of the Week

Haleigh Bryant didn’t win SEC Gymnast of the Week, but Aleah kept the weekly awards coming by sharing the SEC Co-Specialist of the Week award with Missouri’s Mara Titarsolej. Aleah averaged more than 9.950 on her three events and capped her night off with her fifth 10 of her career. She also won two individual apparatus titles outright, vault and floor, in one meet for the first time in her career. Aleah is the fourth different gymnast from LSU to win an SEC weekly award alongside Haleigh, Konnor McClain and Amari Drayton. Missouri has the second-most SEC weekly awards with four as a team. LSU has been crushing it week after week with solid performances.

It’s preamble time: the links will take you to a thread of every routine from a given rotation, scores in parenthesis reflect my personal judgment of deductions and scores in brackets reflect my overall score of the routine. I will NOT be going skill by skill on each routine, especially beam. If I say acro series, that means stuff like a back handspring (BHS) layout step-out (LOSO), and if I say leap series, that means something like a switch side to Popa on floor or switch leap to switch leap on beam.

LSU Vault 49.475 (LSU leads 49.475-49.100)

LSU kicked things off with an okay vault rotation. KJ Johnson led things off with a 9.775 on her Yurchenko Full (YF). She took two medium steps back (.2) and failed to hold the finishing position for a full second (.05). I thought the block on the table looked a bit off, but I couldn’t confirm if it was different from her other vaults this year because no other meet has shown a camera angle with her block. [9.700]

Aleah debuted her Yurchenko 1.5 (Y1.5) and shocked everyone with a 9.950 on a 10.0/9.90 split. She underrotated it slightly (.05), swung her arms to maintain her balance (.05) and failed to hold the finishing position for a full second (.05), but her feet didn’t move on the landing. Head coach Jay Clark noted in his post-meet press conference that it’s easier for her to land, but she’d kept doing her Omelianchik so her wrist wouldn’t hurt as much. Hopefully we see more of this vault. [9.850]

Amari Drayton followed with her Y1.5 and scored a 9.900. She stepped forward (.1) and moved her arms to keep her balance (.05), and she failed to hold the finishing position for a full second (.05). Someone pointed out that she flairs her vault like a YF before adding the half twist, and now I can’t unsee it. [9.800]

Savannah Schoenherr kept the Y1.5 train going and scored a 9.875. She had a slight sideways hop (.05) on the landing and failed to hold the finishing position for a full second (.05). Fine stuff. [9.900]

Kiya Johnson did a YF instead of a double because her feet had been feeling a little sore, and she scored a 9.850. She had some leg separation (.05) in her first flight, hopped back (.1) on the landing and failed to hold the finishing position for a full second (.05). This was good. [9.800]

Haleigh finished things off with a 9.900 on her front handspring front pike half. She failed to complete the twist before landing (.05), landed with her hips below her knees (.05), hopped back (.1) and held the finishing position for a full second. LSU’s 2024 AAI Award nominee has had a bit of trouble with the block on her vault, but she’s going to get there at some point soon, hopefully. [9.800]

Overall, this wasn’t the kind of vault rotation LSU needs to be having this late in the season. The landings aren’t there like they should be and they keep making the mental mistake of not holding the finishing position for a full second. Judges are going to hit that like a hanging curveball come March and April.

LSU Bars 49.475 (LSU leads 98.950-98.350)

Bars wasn’t up to this team’s standards, either. Alexis Jeffrey kicked things off with a 9.850. She hit her first handstand, bent her arms (.05) to catch her Maloney, hit her bail handstand, was short on her final handstand (.05), slid her foot back slightly on her half-in half-out (HIHO) (.05) and held the finishing position for a full second. If her ankles aren’t hurting from landing that dismount the way she does, she must have iron ankles. [9.850]

Tori Tatum made her return to the bars lineup, something that was going to happen with or without Konnor’s injury concern, and scored a 9.800 on a 9.85/9.75 split. She was short on her first handstand (.05), hit a beautiful Ray to Pak, had leg separation (.05) and her low bar half turn which failed to hit handstand position (.05), was well short on her final handstand (.1), had a low (but deductionless) landing of her HIHO with a balance correction (.05), took a slight step back with her right foot (.05) and failed to hold the finishing position for a full second (.05). As you can tell, this was not the kind of performance she’s done in the past. It looked very fluky, though, and the mistakes were very addressable. [9.550]

Ashley Cowan kept her strong year going with a 9.900 on a 9.95/9.85 split. She went over on her first handstand (.05), bent her arms to catch her Jaeger (.05), hit a good overshoot, hit her final handstand, stepped back (.1) on her double layout (DLO) and failed to hold the finishing position for a full second (.05). The landings are annoying. [9.750]

Kiya followed up with a 9.875. She went over on her first handstand (.05), bent her arms in her Maloney (.05), was short on her bail handstand (.05), bent her arms going up (.05) on her hit third handstand, nailed her final handstand, hopped back (.1) on her DLO and failed to hold the finishing position for a full second (.05). This was less precise than what she normally does, but that’s not an area of concern. [9.650]

Sav came up next and hit a really nice 9.925. She hit her first handstand, caught her Jaeger cleanly (I thought she bent her arms initially, but replay proved me wrong), hit her second handstand, came up short (.05) on her third handstand, nailed her bail handstand, hit her final handstand, cowboyed (.05) her stuck double front half and held the finishing position for a full second. For those who don’t know, the verb “cowboy” in gymnastics refers to when gymnasts do tucked skills, especially double fronts on bars and floor, with their knees apart very widely like a cowboy riding a horse. Sav’s third handstand has been a consistent issue throughout the year, but the cowboying hasn’t. This routine ended up giving her the 11th individual title of her career. [9.900]

Haleigh finished things off with a 9.925 of her own. She hit her first handstand, bent her arms to catch her Jaeger (.05), hit her second handstand, nailed her bail handstand, hit her final handstand, slid her foot back (.1) on her double front half and held the finishing position for a full second. This was a solid routine to tie for the bars title. That put her into a tie with Susan Jacson for sixth-most individual titles in LSU history with 74. [9.850]

Overall, this was another mediocre bars rotation for a team that’s very good. Get the landings fixed, and that changes.

LSU Beam 49.725 (LSU leads 148.675-147.650)

LSU tied the program beam record with a superb rotation. Sierra Ballard led things off with a 9.875. She nailed her acro series, hit a beautiful full turn, was short on both of her leaps (.05 each, .1 total), checked (.05) on her kickover front, stepped forward (.1) on her roundoff (RO) back 1.5 and held the finishing position for a full second. This was a great start. [9.750]

Alexis followed with a new beam career high with a 9.925. She hit a great wolf turn, nailed her leap series with flexed feet in her switch side (.05), hit her acro series, had her hips below her knees on her standing front (.05), stuck her RO back 1.5 and held the finishing position for a full second. She deserves far more credit than she gets for her beam routine, especially the choreographed clap that produces a big cloud of chalk. [9.900]

Konnor McClain was limited to beam to help her back, and she made it count with a 9.975. She hit her leap series, nailed her acro series, nailed her full turn, had a slight check (.05) on her side aerial, nailed the prettiest wolf jump in the country, stuck her gainer full and held the finishing position for a full second. It’s so good to see her do this well. [9.950]

Kiya followed up with an infuriating 9.950 on a 10.0/9.90 split (the split was infuriating, not the routine). She was perfect on almost everything except for a short (.05) second split jump. She held the finishing position for a full second, too. This was immaculate and much more in line with what she’s done throughout her career. [9.950]

Haleigh repeated Kiya’s score with a 9.950 of her own. She had a great acro series, a great leap series, a nice full turn, a check (.05) on her standing front and a hit final split jump. She carried her momentum (.05) through her stuck standing punch Rudi and never held a controlled finishing position (.05). This was so close to being a 10, but it wasn’t. [9.850]

Aleah finished the rotation with a 9.925. It was perfect until the dismount. She stepped back (.1) and lacked balance (.05) on her gainer full and held the finishing position for a full second with staggered feet (.05). Her front heel was touching the middle of her back foot when she tried to bring them together, and I bet that didn’t help with her initial balance. [9.800]

Overall, this was outstanding. Notice how 5/6 routines ended with a held finishing position for a full second and the only one that didn’t was on a landing where trying to do that could’ve resulted in a bigger deduction. On the beam, things were cleaner than ever before. Jay said he barely had to chew on his cup because he wasn’t as nervous as he normally would be. If that can happen more often, this team gets more dangerous.

LSU Floor 49.625 (LSU wins 198.300-197.100)

It’s getting pedestrian for LSU at this point because they continue to kill floor. Sierra led things off with a 9.775. She had a great DLO, a fine back 1.5 to front layout (FLO), a good switch ring to short (.05) switch half and finished with an uncontrolled (.05) double pike. The slide she took back on that skill was just far enough so that her heel barely hit out of bounds (.1, neutral deduction). Jay was going to request a video inquiry, but he saw the replay that confirmed the call before he submitted the form. Other than that fluke, this was a very good routine. [9.800]

Amari followed up with a superb 9.925. The only deduction I noticed was on her short (.05) switch half, and that was barely short. This was phenomenal. [9.950]

KJ repeated with a 9.925 of her own. She nailed her full-in, lacked control (.05) on her back 1.5 to FLO, hit her switch side to cheated (.05) Popa and hit her double tuck. She had a really confident look when she was done and earned it. [9.900]

Aleah finally got her first 10 of the season. It was as perfect as could be on every skill. It was a matter of when she’d finally do that on floor, not if. [10.0]

Haleigh finished off her night with a 9.925. She had a slight slide back (.05) and step back (.1) on her front double front, hit her switch leap, cheated the turn (.05) on her switch full and slid forward slightly (.05) on her FLO to Rudi. It had some uncharacteristic errors, but the judges didn’t seem to mind. This clinched the all-around title and pushed Haleigh past Susan Jackson to take sole possession of sixth place in LSU history with 75 individual titles. She also broke a tie with Sarah Finnegan for third-most AA titles in school history and is just two away from tying the record. [9.750]

Livvy Dunne subbed in for Kiya at the last minute because of aforementioned foot pains, and since the meet was already over, she got the nod to get some experience and help lift the score. She did that with a 9.850 on a 9.90/9.80 split. She had a nice front through to double tuck, hit her switch leap to cheated (.05) switch ring half, hit her Y-turn and hopped forward (.1) out of her double pike. It was a good routine and a nice finish. [9.850]

Overall, this was mostly what people have come to expect from LSU on floor save for that random out of bounds. It gets hard to find the right words to say about this floor team beyond “they eat.”

Overall thoughts

I keep reiterating this and Jay keeps reiterating the same thing: the first half needs to be a lot more like the second half if this team is going to succeed. Beam is becoming stronger while vault and bars are doing nothing. LSU needs to stick two vaults and two bars dismounts cleanly and follow with a held finishing position in the same meet soon. I hammer the finishing position rule because when postseason rolls around, that might be the difference between advancing and going home early. I can’t say enough about beam or floor because they killed it. Livvy did a great job stepping in at the last minute for Kiya on floor, too. All of the greatness of this meet means nothing if it can’t translate to the next meet, though. It’s the last true road meet of the regular season, and it has to look more like the meets at home.