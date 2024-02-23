LSU at Florida Meet Preview

It’s time for the biggest dual meet of 2024.

#2 LSU has their highest ranking since 2021 and will take it on the road to face their biggest rivals. Last week, the Tigers smothered #12 Auburn 198.300-197.100 for their third-straight home 198. Tonight, they travel to face one of the two teams in the country that has improved their score every single meet: #5 Florida (the other is William & Mary). The meet will be televised on ESPN2 at 6:00 with Bart Conner and Bridget Sloan on the call and Taylor Davis on the broadcast as floor-side reporter. Also, I had things mixed up last week on the rankings. This is the last week in which rankings are based on straight averages. Starting on Monday, all averages will be based on NQS.

Match-up history for LSU and Florida

LSU is 44-77 all-time against Florida and 8-28 on the road. The last time the two teams met on the same floor was at the 2023 national championship where Florida finished ahead of LSU 198.2375-197.5250. LSU went 2-2 against Florida last season and won the dual meet in the PMAC 198.100-197.975. The last time the two teams met in the O Dome was on 2/11/2022 when Florida beat LSU 198.150-197.825. LSU’s last win over the Gators in the O Dome came on 1/12/2018 when the Tigers won 197.250-197.125. That was also the most recent season in which LSU won the SEC Regular Season Championship.

About #5 Florida

Florida finished as national runners-up last season and repeated as SEC champions. This season hasn’t gone as smoothly as in years past, but they seem to have found their groove.

The Gators lost six members of their 2023 roster who combined for 9 NQS routines and 2 AA scores. They also lost junior Riley McCusker for the season in November. One of the six gymnasts they lost from last season is Kayla DiCello, and she left to train for a chance at the Olympics. They added 5 freshmen, and the biggest name there has been two-time reigning SEC Freshman of the Week Anya Pilgrim. She’s one of the best freshmen in the country and has been consistent in the all-around since the opener. Florida retained fifth-year senior Payton Richards, a floor specialist. The biggest star on the team is, unsurprisingly, Leanne Wong. She does all four events at the highest level, and she decided to stick around while training for the Olympics.

Florida is 9-1 on the season and 4-1 in the SEC. They’re coming off a 197.925 at the Mizzou to the Lou quad meet, a rebrand of the GymQuarters Invitational, at which they picked up a win over Missouri 197.925-197.475. The Gators’ only loss of the season came on January 26th when Alabama beat them 197.575-197.425. Florida ranks 5th on vault [49.342], 7th on bars [49.346], tied for 2nd with Utah on beam [49.425] and 12th on floor [49.404]. They’re strong on all four events, and they keep getting better as the season’s progressed. Tonight feels like the night they hit 198 for the first time this season.

Jenny Rowland is in her ninth season as head coach of Florida. She is assisted by associate head coach Adrian Burde, an 18th-year coach primarily responsible for vault and tumbling, assistant coach Owen Field, a ninth-year coach primarily responsible for bars, and assistant coach Jeremy Miranda, a 17th-year coach in his first year as a paid assistant primarily responsible for the floor choreography.

About #2 LSU

LSU is tied for 2nd with Oklahoma on vault [49.404], ranks 3rd on bars [49.457], ranks 5th on beam [49.286] and ranks 2nd on floor [49.550]. LSU rested some people last week in anticipation of this meet. Konnor McClain got extra rest to give her a better chance of competing on more events in this meet. Kiya Johnson got pulled off floor and did a Yurchenko Full on vault to give her feet some rest so she’d be more ready for this meet. It’s getting to that time in the season where injuries will start popping up more for no apparent reason, but LSU has more depth to address this than they did last season.

Let me be blunt about this meet: LSU should not win this meet. Last year, LSU had the luck of being at home in front of a raucous crowd and caught Florida napping. This year, they have to deal with the annoyingness that comes with being the road team at Florida. Winning is not the most important thing for LSU as head coach Jay Clark’s emphasized many times during the season. For this meet in particular, LSU needs to focus on getting a good score with a rock-solid performance. Ignore the scores first because LSU hasn’t even had a solid road performance this season. The Georgia meet was closer than any other road meet, but it wasn’t on the level LSU needs to be. Win or lose, LSU needs to look a lot closer to what they’ve looked like at home.

LSU has just three road meets remaining including this one, and the other two are in Louisiana. A 197.7+ tonight would be massive for seeding purposes both in the national tournament and the SEC Championship. This is a meet infamous for loose scoring on both ends. As LSU fans, we may complain about how loosely Florida will be scored, but the Tigers will benefit from the judges applying similarly loose standards to their routines. For more on that, it’s time to go to the NQS-capades.

NQS-capades

Before going into LSU, I want to note that if Florida continues their pace of improving their score each week, they will have an NQS of 197.600 after this meet.

LSU has competed in seven meets so far this season, and three have been road meets. Last week, LSU dropped their lowest score of the season, the 196.975 from the season opener, to bump their NQS to 197.685. Tonight, LSU is looking to replace their second-lowest score of the season, the 197.150 from the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad. Here’s a list of how LSU’s NQS changes based on some scoring benchmarks.

197.175: 197.690

197.225 (score at Missouri): 197.700

197.500: 197.755

197.625 (score at Georgia): 197.780

197.700 (goal score): 197.795

197.975 (highest 2023 road score): 197.850

198.100 (last year’s score vs Florida): 197.875

198.475 or higher: 197.950

If LSU wins this meet, they need a win against Alabama next week to claim at least a share of their first SEC regular season title since 2018. A win tonight, a loss to Alabama next week and a Kentucky loss to Florida that same week would give LSU a share of the title, too, but let’s not entertain such a scenario. In fact, let’s not put too much stock into whether LSU wins or loses because that’s not something they can control. The only thing LSU can control is how well they perform. They could perform well and lose, or they could perform badly and win. LSU managed to pull off a shocking upset of Alabama last year on the road despite having a bunch of injuries that should have set them back. LSU may have fewer injuries, but they’re in a similar situation. If they can translate whatever works in the gym to the competition floor, they won’t have to worry about doing well.