LSU no match for Mississippi State in 87-67 blowout loss

After LSU’s back-to-back upset victories over then-No. 11 South Carolina and No. 17 Kentucky, you would think that would be that the Tigers were trending upward.

Unfortunately for LSU, it may have some more work to do before it can beat some of the top dogs in the SEC. LSU couldn’t overcome Mississippi State’s efficient scoring from behind the arc as the Bulldogs bullied the Tigers on their home court in an 87-67 blowout victory.

A big part of Mississippi State’s three-point shooting. LSU The Bulldogs made 10 of its 21 three-point attempts throughout the game and went 6-for-10 in the second half.

Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard highlighted that effort as he scored 32 points and shot 6-for-12 for three.

“Credit to Mississippi State, they were terrific tonight,” LSU head coach Matt McMahon said. Really a complete performance. Shot the ball exceptionally well from three and at the free-throw line as well. I thought in the first half, you know a back-and-forth game. We gave up some transition points that really hurt us there and then the second-chance points in the first half, and in the second half, again, we just didn’t have it. They just took off and left us there.

Another big factor in Mississippi State’s second-half surge was the absence of Tyrell Ward. Ward, who was the hero in LSU’s last-second upset victory over No. 17 Kentucky, did not play in the second half due to an injury he suffered in the first half. Before he was injured Ward had seven points and five rebounds. LSU was already without guard Jalen Cook before the game but Ward getting hurt during the game only made things worse.

Usually, LSU can come back from large deficits like the one they faced against Mississippi State. However, that’s a tough task against a team like Mississippi State who was shooting lights out from behind the arc and they have one of the best defenses in the country.

Mississippi State is ranked No. 13 in the nation by KenPom. Just a reminder, there are over 350 teams that play Division I basketball. Moreover, the Bulldogs have allowed the ninth-lowest opposing 3-point percentage in the nation this season and average 8.2 steals per game.

The Bulldogs swarmed LSU like a bunch of killer bees and were aggressive in the paint and on the perimeter.

“They played together,” guard Trae Hannibal said. “Once they hit us, you know, that first punch early in the game… you get discombobulated. You just lose your head.”

Mississippi State also forced 15 turnovers, recorded 16 offensive rebounds and scored 27 second-chance points.

After the Tigers led 29-27 late in the first half, the Bulldogs outscored LSU 60-38 the rest of the way.

Mississippi State looks more and more like a team that will be playing in March while LSU looks like it isn’t there yet.

LSU has to learn how to take control of games, whether they are up by 10 or down by five. If you go up against a well-coached and more talented team like Mississippi State, they are not going to give you a chance to come back from 15 or more points.

“We don’t want to be known as comeback kids,” Jordan Wright said. “We need to focus up and have that energy to start the game.”

Wright and LSU will look to have that energy when they go up against Georgia att 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.