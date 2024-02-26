Hailey Van Lith Powers LSU to 6th Straight Win

Thanks to a season-high 27 points from Hailey Van Lith, LSU (24-4, 11-3) beat the Lady Vols in Knoxville Sunday, 75-60.

After losing back-to-back games against South Carolina and Mississippi State, LSU has strung together six straight wins. LSU’s defense is starting to come alive over the last month; the Tigers have held opponents to an average of 63 points over the last six games.

The LSU defense was instrumental in closing out Tennessee Sunday. The Tigers and Vols were in a tight game all the way into the fourth quarter, but LSU closed the game on a 18-5 run.

Van Lith scored 12 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter and hit four three-pointers. Mikaylah Williams added 15 points, and Angel Reese recorded her 18th double-double of the season with 11 points and 16 rebounds. Aneesah Morrow just missed out on a double-double by two points; she finished with 8 points and 13 rebounds.

Postseason play is officially on the horizon. With Sunday’s win, LSU has locked up the No. 2 seed for the Women’s SEC Tournament (March 6-10 in Greenville, SC). South Carolina has once again won the SEC’s regular season title. It’s their third straight title and 8th over the last 11 seasons.

LSU only has two more regular season games before shifting gears for the postseason. The Tigers will travel to Athens to take on Georgia Thursday night (8:00 P.M., ESPN2), and then have senior day this upcoming Sunday against Kentucky (1:00 P.M., SEC Network).