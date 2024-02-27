LSU Holds On for 67-66 Win Over Georgia

Would it be too much to ask for a semi-comfortable win?

The LSU men’s basketball team (15-13, 7-8) once again tried their very hardest to give us all heart attacks as the Tigers survived the Georgia Bulldogs (15-13, 5-10) 67-66 Tuesday night in the PMAC.

Early on it looked like LSU was going to cruise to a victory, as the Tigers led Georgia by 13 at halftime thanks in large part to shooting 7-10 from three. LSU, naturally, cooled off from three in the second half (2-8), and Georgia was able to grab the lead with about five minutes to play in the second half.

Georgia was never able to build a second half lead greater than three points, and a Tyrell Ward fast break layup plus a pair of Will Baker free throws with 15 seconds remaining helped LSU pull off yet another 1-point win.

Jordan Wright led all players with 17 points, and Baker LSU’s second leading scorer with 12. All nine players who took the court for LSU scored.

LSU was 3-4 in SEC play heading into February and against all odds the Tigers went .500 (4-4) in the toughest portion of their schedule. Now LSU closes the regular season against three of the bottom four teams in the conference: at Vanderbilt, at Arkansas, and home against Missouri. A 9-9 SEC record and an NIT bid is absolutely in play for Matt McMahon’s squad.

Maybe things are looking up.