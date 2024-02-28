To The Big League: Brian Thomas Jr.

LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr. declared for the NFL draft and is projected to be a late first-round pick. Thomas, 21, caught 68 passes for 1,177 yards and 17 receiving touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. caught 17 touchdowns in 2023!



10 were 25+ yards downfield

aDOT jumped from 10.0 to 13.9 in 2023

YPR jumped from 11.6 to 17.3 in 2023



Thomas and teammate Malik Nabers were an unstoppable duo at LSU in 2023. The two wideouts rival other famous receiving duos to come out of the LSU like the Odell Beckham Jr-Jarvis Landry duo and Jamaar Chase-Justin Jefferson duo. The pair of receivers pulled in 157 receptions for 2,746 yards and 31 touchdowns together in 2023.

Thomas’ incredible athletic ability has landed him on the “Freak List” by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. Feldman also notes Thomas’ potential to run the 40-yard dash in the 4.3s.

At 6’4, Thomas moves fluidly and shows the potential for elite-level route running. The athletic wideout pairs his top speed with high-level ball tracking down the field making for a great deep threat.

Thomas’ flaws come out during contested catch situations. He struggles to locate the ball in traffic and doesn't use his big frame to box out defenders. Thomas has the frame, speed, and experience to strike it big as an NFL receiver but will need to take advantage of his height.

Thomas has been connected to teams such as the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, and Houston Texans. All teams with mid-to-late first-round draft picks.