LSU smokes Florida 106-66 to end two-game losing skid

After suffering back-to-back losses for the first time in nearly three years, LSU got right back on track as it blew out Florida 106-66.

LSU’s 106 points were the most scored against an SEC opponent in the program’s history. The previous highest point total was 102 points in a 102-71 victory over Mississippi State on Jan. 28, 1985.

LSU (19-4, 6-3 SEC) made 49.3% of its field goal attempts and 46.7% of its field goal attempts. LSU manhandled Florida (11-9, 2-6 SEC) on the boards as well as the Tigers recorded 59 rebounds to the Gators’ 34. LSU also had an offensive rebound margin of 18-11 over the Gators, which heavily contributed to the Tigers scoring 24 second-chance points.

LSU had another strong shooting perfprmance from

Williams was extremely efficient with her scoring as she made 75% of her field goal attempts and scored 21 points. Williams also had four assists, two rebounds and a steal.

Both Morrow and Reese showcased LSU’s domination in their shooting ability and domination on the boards as both had triple-doubles. Morrow had 18 points and led both teams with 20 rebounds. Reese had 14 points and 10 rebounds while adding a game-high six assists and two blocks to her box score.

Morrow and Reese combined for 30 rebounds, which is only four less than Florida as a team had the whole game.

A huge takeaway from the game was the pairing of Last-Tear Poa and Van Lith. Van Lith, who has been more of a traditional point guard throughout the season, played more off the ball than usual as Poa took most of the on-ball duties.

That pairing was a huge difference in Van Lith’s big-time offensive performance as he scored 21 points, seven rebounds and an assist.

Van Lith, who was an off-the-ball guard at Louisville, averaged 19.7 points per game but changed her role to be more of a facilitator because that is what her team needed her to do. However, due to the role changes, LSU fans got to see a glimpse of what Van Lith was like at Louisville.

“I think I just decided to be myself,” Van Lith said. “My teammates have been encouraging me. My coaches have been encouraging me. So I was finally able to just find that.”

Poa picked up nine points and four assists in her new role on LSU’s offense.

LSU also had a much stronger defensive output compared to their last two games versus both South Carolina and Mississippi State. After allowing its last two opponents to shoot 55% from the field and 43.2% from behind the three-point arc combined, LSU held Florida to a field goal percentage of 35.3%. The Gators only made 17.4% of their three-point shots as well.

Flau’jae Johnson added 10 points along with two 3-pointers and freshman forward Aalyah Del Rosario was a menace coming off the bench as she scored 11 points and nine rebounds.

LSU will take on Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 8:00 p.m.