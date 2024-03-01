Astros Foundation College Classic Scouting Report: Texas

DATES/TIMES

Friday, March 1 @ 7:00 p.m. CT

STADIUM

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas (41,168)

RANKINGS

LSU – No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 USA Today; No. 3 D1 Baseball

Texas – No. 13 USA Today; No. 14 Baseball America; No. 15 D1 Baseball

RADIO

LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

TV/ONLINE

All games of the Astros Foundation College Classic will be streamed live without a paywall on Astros.com and on the Astros X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

All games will be televised by Space City Home Network and available on the channel in the entirety of the Astros five-state viewing area of Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

Most of the games will be on the Space City Home Network primary channel. Space City Home Network is available on DirecTV, AT&T Uverse, Xfinity, Consolidated Communications, btel, Astound, Phonoscope, and I-Net.

MLB Network will also air the LSU-Texas game on tape delay on Friday night, beginning at 11 p.m. CT.

Projected Starting Lineups

LSU

1B Jared Jones

2B Steven Milam

SS Michael Braswell

3B Tommy White

LF Mac Bingham

CF Paxton Kling

RF Josh Pearson

C Brady Neal

DH Hayden Travinski

Texas

1B Jared Thomas

2B Dee Kennedy

SS Jalin Flores

3B Peyton Powell

LF Porter Brown

CF Will Gasparino

RF Max Belyeu

C Kimble Schuessler

DH Casey Borba

Starting Pitchers

LSU: Jr. RHP Luke Holman (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 12.1 IP, 5 H, BB, 18 K)

Texas: R.-Jr. RHP Lebarron Johnson, Jr. (1-0, 1.38 ERA, 13.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 14 K)

No. 2 LSU (7-1) will get its first major test of the season as the Tigers will play in the Astros Foundation College Classic in Houston, Texas.

LSU traveled to Houston early to take on Rice before the huge weekend, where it defeated the Owls 16-4. Scheduling a game against Rice was genius because not only did it warm them up before the big weekend but it also allowed the Tigers to get fully accustomed to the environment for the whole week.

LSU will join the likes of Houston, Texas, Texas State, ULL and Vanderbilt as participants in the Astros Foundation Classic from March 1-3. All of the games will be played at Minute Maid Park, which is the home stadium for the Houston Astros of the MLB.

“Our players aspire to play in Major League parks one day, so playing in Minute Maid Park is really cool for them,” LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. “We have a strong connection with the Astros, obviously, because of our location and (former LSU and current Astros infielder) Alex Bregman, and I’ve coached a lot of players who played in the Astros organization. It wasn’t hard to get our players to get excited about practicing for 50 minutes in Minute Maid Park today.”

LSU will take on No. 15 Texas on March 1, UL Lafayette on March 2nd and Texas State on March 3rd. All three teams are potential tournament teams as both Texas and UL Lafayette won over 40 games and made the tournament last season while Texas State missed out despite having a 36-23 record while being in one of the best conferences in college baseball.

“Texas has a great team, and they’re playing really well right now, so it’s going to be a great challenge,” Johnson said. “UL Lafayette and Texas State both play a very aggressive, confident brand of baseball. I think we’ve improved over the last week, and we’re obviously trying to win as many games as we can, but we’re also working to get better and figure out what our best team is. This weekend has tremendous value for us.”

With all that being said, let’s take a look at the Texas Longhorns.

Brief History Lesson

In its first matchup, LSU will take on No. 15 Texas in what should be the headlining game at the Astros Foundation College Classic. The matchup is a rematch of last year’s matchup where the Tigers posted a 3-0 win over Texas last season on February 28 in Austin, Texas.

However, the Longhorns hold a 28-14-1 series lead over LSU and have won four out of the last six meetings.

The Longhorns have had 38 appearances in the College World Series, the most in the history of college baseball. Texas also has six national championships with USC and LSU the only ones having more than the Longhorns.

Position Players to Watch Out For

First baseman/outfielder Jared Thomas has been one of the best batters in the country and has a batting average of .581 (18-for-31) with five doubles, one homer and six RBIs. Thomas also has recorded 14 runs and six steals.

Texas also has two sluggers in third baseman Peyton Powell and shortstop Jalin Flores. Powell is batting .441 on the season with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and a team-high 18 RBIs. Flores has a .344 batting average with two doubles, four home runs

Texas also has two of the best outfielders in college baseball with All-Big 12 performer Porter Brown and true freshman Will Gasparino.

Brown is having a slow start to the season as he has a measly .167 batting average with two doubles and two RBIs. Moreover, he has an on-base average of .324 which is the second-lowest among players with at least five appearances. However, players like Brown are going to have slumps and will be due at some point.

Gasparino, who was the No. 1 outfielder out of the state of California and the No. 44 overall prospect nationally, has a .360 batting average with three doubles and seven RBIs.

Pitching Staff

Texas has one of the best pitching staffs in the country and that could spell trouble for LSU as they have struggled at times to get hits at times. The Longhorns have an ERA of 1.82, which is the fourth-best in the nation. They also have a WHIP of 1.26, which is 32nd in the nation and have only allowed 7.42 hits per nine innings, which is 42nd in the country. Keep in mind that 294 programs play Division I college baseball.

Right-hander Lebarron Johnson (1-0), who is the Friday night starter for Texas, will get the nod against LSU. Johnson has a 1.38 ERA with seven hits allowed, two runs (all earned), four walks and 14 strikeouts through 13.0 innings pitched.

Johnson was the starting pitcher in last year’s midweek matchup between the two powerhouses that resulted in a 3-0 LSU victory on February 28, 2023. Johnson was an absolute terror on the mound for the Longhorns as he hurled five scoreless innings with three hits, two walks and nine strikeouts despite the loss. His performance ultimately catapulted him into the starting rotation and eventually became the day No. 2 starter for Texas last season.

Texas also has a fantastic group of relievers and I expect to see these four pitchers: left-hander David Shaw, right-hander Gage Boehm, right-hander Grant Fontenot and true freshman right-hander Easton Tunnis.

Shaw is one of the best relievers in the country let alone the Big 12. Shaw has not allowed a single run with two hits allowed, three walks and five strikeouts in 2.2 innings pitched.

Boehm has appeared in four games this season which is tied for the most along with Fontenot. In 4.2 innings pitched, he has a 3.86 ERA with two runs (all earned) and nine strikeouts. He also recorded a save in Texas’ 2-0 victory over Cal Poly on Feb. 23. However, Boehm has been easy pickings for opposing batters as he has allowed six hits through 4.2 innings pitched and opposing batters have an average of .300 against him.

Fontenot is very familiar with the LSU program as he was a member of the 2022 squad as a true freshman before transferring to McLennan Community College. The Lafayette native has only allowed two walks and has struck out seven batters in 4.2 innings pitched. Fontenot has not allowed a single run in his four appearances on the mound.

Tunnis (1-0) has had a pretty impressive 2024 campaign so far despite being a true freshman. He has a 1.59 ERA with three hits, one run, three walks and seven strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched. He also has a .158 batting average allowed.