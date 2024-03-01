Tigers Blowout Georgia in Athens

Wherever the defending national champion LSU Tigers (25-4, 12-3) go a crowd follows, and roughly 7,500 Georgia Bulldog fans went home sad Thursday night.

Georgia had its largest home crowd since 2012 and all LSU did was dominate the Dawgs 80-54; all five starters scored double-digit points.

Hailey Van Lith led all players in scoring with 18 points and four-three pointers. Angel Reese recorded her 19th double-double of the season (17 points, 15 rebounds), while Aneesah Morrow had her 17th (16 and 10) and also chipped in a season-best five assists.

“I never take that for granted,” Kim Mulkey said. “I always tell our coaches, we see those kids everyday and we see what they do in games– we can’t take it for granted. What they do in getting double-doubles, Angel and Morrow, that doesn’t just happen. Those rebounds don’t just fall in their lap. Those points don’t just happen, They work in there.”

Georgia native Flau’jae Johnson had 14 points, while Mikaylah Williams finished with 11 and made this incredible pass to Reese.

She’s a freshman, y’all.

Now that the calendar has flipped from February to March it’s time to turn our eyes toward the postseason. LSU has one last regular season game Sunday afternoon against Kentucky and won’t play again until next Friday as the Women’s SEC Tournament’s No. 2 seed.

Speaking of seeding, the NCAA Tournament committee put out its final Top-16 seeds projections, and LSU is currently 9th overall and the highest 3-seed. That of course will change between now and Selection Monday, but LSU is already getting some help. Virginia Tech, whom LSU beat by 18 earlier this season, was ranked ahead of LSU at 6th and lost last night to Notre Dame.

Buckle up, y’all. The Madness is about to begin.