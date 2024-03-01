LSU at Florida Meet Recap

This was the biggest win a loss could be.

LSU took the loss to Florida in the O Dome 198.150-197.950. LSU moved to 7-3 overall and 4-2 in the SEC. LSU put up the highest score by a road team in the O Dome since Oklahoma scored a 198.150 against Florida in the infamous 2018 meet.

It’s preamble time: the links will take you to a thread of every routine from a given rotation, scores in parenthesis reflect my personal judgment of deductions and scores in brackets reflect my overall score of the routine. I will NOT be going skill by skill on each routine, especially beam. If I say acro series, that means stuff like a back handspring (BHS) layout step-out (LOSO), and if I say leap series, that means something like a switch side to Popa on floor or switch leap to switch leap on beam.

LSU Bars 49.275 (Florida leads 49.600-49.275)

LSU kicked things off with a bars rotation that got hurt by execution issues on landings. Alexis Jeffrey led things off with a 9.850. She hit her first handstand, bent her arms in her Maloney (.05), hit her bail handstand, was short on her final handstand (.05), stuck her half-in half-out (HIHO) with a low chest (.05) and failed to hold the finishing position for a full second (.05). She gets so much power on her dismount that she sometimes has to do really messy things to keep her hips up, and this was a prime example of that. [9.800]

Ashley Cowan followed with a 9.825. She hit her first handstand, hit a very nice Ray to overshoot, came up short on her final handstand (.05), hopped back (.1) on her double layout (DLO) and held the finishing position for a full second. This is going to get repetitive if I keep saying “it was good until the dismount,” but that’s all I can think to say. [9.850]

Kiya Johnson repeated Ashley’s performance with a 9.825 of her own. She hit her first handstand, bent her arms in her Maloney (.05), hit her bail handstand, hit her third handstand, hit her final handstand, hops back (.1) on her DLO and holds the finishing position for a full second. Seriously, though, hit the sticks. [9.850]

Konnor McClain wasn’t going to miss out on the fun of getting a 9.825. She hit her first handstand, hit a very nice Church to Pak with leg separation (.05), was short on the handstand (.05) in her otherwise beautiful low bar half turn, hit her final handstand and held it to avoid going over, took two shuffles (.1 total) on her HIHO, and held the finishing position for a full second. This was one of Konnor’s best landings, plus she held the finishing position for a full second like she’s supposed to. [9.800]

Savannah Schoenherr ended the 9.825 train with a 9.850 on a 9.90/9.80 split. She hit her first handstand, nailed her Jaeger, hit her second handstand, was short (.05) on her third handstand, hit her bail handstand, hit her final handstand, cowboyed (.05) her double front half, hopped forward (.1) and failed to hold the finishing position for a full second (.05). That issue with the form on the dismount is unusual, but maybe it’s been there longer than I’ve noticed. [9.750]

Haleigh Bryant finished things off with a 9.925. She hit her first handstand, bent her arms (.05) to catch her Jaeger, hit her second handstand, hit her bail handstand, hit her final handstand, hopped back slightly (.05) on her double front half and held the finishing position for a full second. This very very good. [9.900]

Overall, the landings need to get fixed. These scores will get so much better if they do.

LSU Vault 49.550 (Meet tied 98.825-98.825)

LSU set a new season high on vault with a solid rotation. KJ Johnson led off with a 9.825 on her Yurchenko Full. She hopped back (.1) and failed to hold the finishing position for a full second (.05). It was a fine start. [9.800]

Aleah Finnegan followed up with a 9.800 on her Yurchenko 1.5 (Y1.5). She had a large jump forward (.2) and an underarm swing to keep her balance (.05). She failed to hold the finishing position for a full second. This wasn’t terrible, but it can be better. [9.700]

Amari Drayton followed with a 9.975 on her Y1.5, and I don’t know what the heck one of the judges took, especially with how they judged the Florida vault rotation. This was unbelievable in every way. [10.0]

Sav finished her return to the O Dome with a 9.875 on her Y1.5. She underrotated it slightly (.05), hopped back (.1) and held the finishing position for a full second. It was very close to being a stick. [9.850]

Kiya brought back her Yurchenko Double and scored a 9.950. The only issue I noticed was that she failed to complete the turn in the air and had to do so on the ground (.05). [9.950]

Haleigh finished things off with a 9.925 on her front handspring front pike half. She hopped back (.1), carried her momentum through the landing (.05) and failed to hold a controlled finishing position for a full second (.05). At least it was better than the one from the last meet. [9.800]

Overall, this was pretty solid. Two stuck vaults is a sign of progress, especially when they’re both from people who’ve been having some trouble recently. They just need to dial in a few more of them.

LSU Floor 49.775 (LSU leads 148.600-148.450)

LSU tied the program floor record at Florida. WHAT?! Konnor led things off with a 9.900. She lacked control on her DLO (.05), hit her switch leap, was short on her switch half (.05), and nailed her back 1.5 to front layout (FLO). This was a fantastic start. [9.900]

Amari followed with a 9.925. She had a great DLO, a great front through to double tuck (FTDT), a form issue on her wolf turn (.05), a beautiful switch ring and a short lift on her switch half (.05). On a switch half, a gymnast needs to have their lifting leg at a 45-degree angle. It’s quite noticeable and makes sense as the only other deduction taken from this gorgeous routine. [9.900]

KJ followed by tying her career high with a 9.950 on a 10.0/9.90 split (booooooooooooooooooooooo). She had a low chest (.05) on her full-in, a great back 1.5 to FLO, a great leap series and a great double tuck to finish. This was the best floor routine she’s ever done. [9.950]

Aleah put up her second straight floor 10. I have no notes for this routine. It was perfect. [10.0]

Haleigh couldn’t top that, but she came pretty close with a 9.950. She nailed her front double front, hit her switch leap, cheated the turn (.05) in her hit switch full, nailed her back LOSO, nailed her front aerial and hit her FLO to Rudi. That front double front has given her trouble all year, so it’s great to see her hit it. [9.950]

Kiya finished things off with a 9.950. The only thing that was worth a deduction was her slide back (.05) on her full-in, a consistent issue she’s had. She stuck her double pike at the end and made the rest of the routine look easy. It was awesome. [9.950]

Overall, this was one of the most unbelievable performances I’ve ever seen. They went from a team that struggled to hit their floor passes like they did at home on the road to a team that copied and pasted a home floor rotation.

LSU Beam 49.350 (Florida wins 198.150-197.950)

This was not as good as it needed to be, and that was mostly an issue of consistency. Sierra Ballard led things off with a 9.825. She had some leg form (.05) and a balance check (.05) on her acro series, a great full turn, a short sissonne (.05) to short switch half (.05), a good kickover front and a step forward (.1) on her roundoff (RO) back 1.5. She failed to hold the finishing position for a full second (.05). The leaps need to get better because they’re why she isn’t breaking into the 9.9s. [9.650]

Annie Beard made her return to the lineup and scored a 9.675 on a 9.75/9.60 split. She had a major balance check (.2 for everything) on her acro series, a nice full turn, a short split jump (.05) with a bobble (.05, broke connection, but I won’t try to recalculate start value), a hit straddle half to beat jump, a check (.05) on her side aerial, and a stuck gainer full with a held finishing position for a full second. This has become the norm for Annie, unfortunately, and it begs a question of why Alexis wasn’t competing in her place. [9.650]

Konnor seemed to get things on course with a 9.950. She nailed her leap series, nailed her acro series, nailed her wolf jump, hit her side aerial and stuck her gainer full with a balance check (.05). She held the finishing position for a full second and looked ecstatic when she went over to her teammates. [9.950]

Kiya then put up a 9.825. She was little off balance on her full turn (.05), moved her torso and arms to keep her balance on her acro series (.1 total), hit her leap series, nailed her standing front, hopped back (.1) on her RO back double full and held the finishing position for a full second. This wasn’t as good as she could’ve done and looked a bit nervy. [9.750]

Haleigh finished her night with a 9.950. She nailed her acro series, hit her leap series, hit her full turn, hit her standing front and stuck her standing punch Rudi with a low chest (.05). She held the finishing position for a full second. This was really impressive. [9.950]

Aleah needed a 10 to prevent a loss, but she only managed a 9.800. She had a massive balance check on her acro series (.25 for leg coming up high off the beam and arms waving to keep balance), hit her leap series with a bobble in between (.05, broke connection) and at the end (.05), hit her full turn, had a balance check (.05) on her front aerial, hopped back (.1) on her gainer full and held the finishing position for a full second. This was not the kind of routine she’s capable of to say the least. [9.500]

Overall, the messy routines looked to come from people who were pushing a bit too much. They seemed to feel the pressure of the situation instead of doing their normal.

Overall thoughts

LSU was the better team in this meet. I didn’t go back and rescore Florida, but 49.600 for that vault rotation was ridiculous and anything above 49 for their bars rotation was comical. Florida judges strike again, but they couldn’t stop LSU from looking like one of the best teams in the country. This was as solid a meet as you could ask for a road meet. The only things that are major “fix this IMMEDIATELY” things are the bars landings and the beam consistency. If you take away one thing from this meet, it should be that LSU is a great team that can contend for an SEC title.

Thanks to Arkansas, that statement is true in multiple ways, because LSU was not eliminated from regular season championship contention with this loss. That was a great thing to see coming out of Coleman Coliseum.