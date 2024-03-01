LSU vs Alabama Meet Preview

The work gets started as everyone gets ready for the weekend.

#2 LSU looks to rebound from a loss in the SEC finale. Last week, the Tigers lost 198.150-197.950 to Florida. This evening, they look to put on a show against #9 Alabama. The meet will be televised on ESPN2 at 5:00 p.m. with Bart Conner and Sam Peszek on the call. For those going to the meet, please note that LSU’s inner campus is closed to the public until 4:30. Doors open at 3:30, and the first 2,500 fans will receive a light-up wand. Intros begin at 4:49 and the first vault will start at 5:02 p.m.

Match-up history for LSU and Alabama

LSU is 32-102-2 against the Tide, and the 102 losses are the most LSU’s suffered against any opponent by a wide margin. They’re 14-17-2 all-time at home. The last time the two teams met on the same floor was at the 2023 SEC Championship where Alabama finished ahead of LSU 197.925-197.800. The last time the two met in the PMAC was in 2022 when LSU won 198.050-197.600 and decided to pull Kiya Johnson, who scored a beam 10 that night, off floor at the end because the meet was already in hand.

About #9 Alabama

Alabama finished last season as SEC runners-up and 10th in the nation. It was just the third time the Tide had ever missed nationals.

The Crimson Tide lost three members of their 2023 team who combined for 2 NQS routines. They added Pitt sophomore transfer Natalia Pawlak and three freshmen, with the most notable being top recruit Jamison Sears. They returned four fifth-year seniors: Luisa Blanco, Ella Burgess, Mati Waligora and Makarri Doggette. Unfortunately, Doggette’s season ended in touch warm-ups last week when she tore her Achilles on vault. Blanco is one of the three 2024 Olympians competing in the NCAA this season, and she will represent Colombia. The other two are Aleah Finnegan and Nebraska’s Hungarian star Csenge Bacskay. Another star for Alabama is Lily Hudson, who scored a vault 10 at Florida.

Alabama is 9-2-1 on the season and 3-2-1 in the SEC. I was at their last meet, a 198.075-196.975 win over Georgia in Coleman Coliseum. It was a great time for me as a neutral fan and for the Tide as a team. They went 49.750 on floor with all scores of at least 9.900. Luisa Blanco also got 10s from both judges for her beam routine, but she got a .10 neutral deduction for taking too long to complete the routine. They rank 8th on vault [49.335), 2nd on bars [49.530], tied with Stanford for 15th on beam [49.195] and 15th on floor [49.425]. The biggest problem for Alabama is that they haven’t put a great meet together on the road, but this is the time to change that.

Ashley Johnston is in her second season as head coach and works as the primary beam coach. She is assisted by second-year assistant coach Gina Quinlan, second-year assistant coach Justin Spring and first-year assistant coach Amelia Hundley.

About #2 LSU

LSU ranks 2nd on vault [49.445], 5th on bars [49.435], 4th on beam [49.435] and 1st on floor [49.635]. Lineups might change, likely in the second spot on beam, so there’s that. I don’t have much to say about this meet since we all know what is going on and what they need. Instead, let’s jump into the NQS-capades.

NQS-capades

This week is going to be very tight. LSU has very little room to move their NQS up because their top three home scores are 198.475, 198.300 and 198.125. Cal, the #3 team in the country, has a lot more room to move up since they’re only counting one home meet in their NQS set of six. Their maximum possible NQS this week is nearly .100 higher than LSU’s since they’re trying to drop a 197.400. As for LSU’s spot as the top team in the SEC, that’s safe this week. Florida’s maximum possible NQS after this week is 197.765. Here are some of the milestones LSU can hit tonight and what LSU’s NQS would be if they hit them.

198.150: 197.850

198.200: 197.860

198.300 (score vs Auburn): 197.880

198.375: 197.895 (new LSU record for NQS)

198.475 or higher: 197.915

A win tonight and a Kentucky win over Florida on Sunday gives LSU a share of the SEC regular season championship with the Wildcats and Gators. For those wondering, Kentucky is 1-95 against Florida all-time and the lone win came on 1/16/1998. That meet doesn’t change LSU’s plans, though. LSU needs to up their NQS by whatever fractions they can, and they’ll do that with ease if they continue to do as well as they have at home the past few weeks. It’s still Alabama, and they’re still a capable squad. It should be a fun meet, so hopefully y’all can take some time to catch it despite the early start time.