LSU fails to get the weekend sweep in 2-1 loss to Xavier

Despite a strong pitching performance from LSU’s pitching staff, the offense couldn’t equal their performance as the Tigers failed to earn a weekend sweep as they fell short to Xavier 2-1.

Xavier was able to win this game due to its pitching staff holding LSU to just five hits and two walks along with 12 strikeouts. Despite LSU scoring a single run, it was an unearned run as it occurred due to an error being on the field. LSU’s record falls to 14-2 while Xavier improves to 8-8 on the season.

Xavier starting pitching Nick Boyle (2-0) earned his second win of the year. Boyle was on point for 5.0 innings as he only allowed one unearned run on four hits in 5.0 innings with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Reliever Jake Hooker picked up his first save of the season for the Musketeers, working the final 2.0 innings and allowing no runs on no hits with three strikeouts.

LSU starting pitcher Thatcher Hurd had another great outing as he limited Xavier to one unearned run on four hits in 5.0 innings with one walk and nine strikeouts.

“I think I can separate the game today from where our team is at as a whole,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I think the competitive nature of our team and our program right now is that we really believe we can win every game that we play. So, today is disappointing, but we’ll get back to work on it, remain positive and get ready for Tuesday night.”

LSU reliever Nate Ackenhausen (2-1) was charged with his first loss of the season as he allowed one run on two hits in 2.1 innings with one walk and no strikeouts.

The Tigers scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning when first baseman Jared Jones tripled and later scored when Xavier second baseman Jared Cushing misplayed centerfielder Mac Bingham’s ground ball.

The Musketeers tied the contest in the top of the fifth on an RBI groundout by designated hitter Hayden Christiansen, and Xavier took the lead in the sixth on Cushing’s one-out RBI single to center field.