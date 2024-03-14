Tigers Go One-And-Done In Nashville

LSU’s run in Nashville came to a less than satisfying conclusion as the Tigers (17-15) got bounced in its SEC Tournament opener by Mississippi State, 70-60.

LSU let a seven-point halftime lead slip away. Mississippi State shot 50 percent from the floor in the second half, while LSU was held to 30 percent.

The Bulldogs grabbed a 36-34 lead before Trae Hannibal tied the game at 36 with 12:32 to play in the second half. But Mississippi State would go on a 10-3 run to grab a seven-point lead that they would not surrender for the rest of the game.

As we’ve said many times this year: Matt McMahon’s squad kept fighting in the second half. McMahon’s Tigers would get to within a point, 53-52, with a little over five minutes to play, but they just couldn’t make the plays necessary to keep their tournament run alive.

Trae Hannibal finished with a game-high 18 points, while Hunter Dean had 10. Tyrell Ward scored eight points, while Jordan Wright and Mike Williams each had seven. Wright also had a game-high eight rebounds.

Now LSU plays the waiting game to see if their season continues on in the NIT. The 32-team bracket will be announced this Sunday night at 8:30.