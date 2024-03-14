Baseball Goes 2-0 Against North Dakota State

The Fightin’ Tigers of LSU (16-2) won both of its midweek games against North Dakota State this week, beating the Bison 6-1 on Tuesday and 7-0 Wednesday.

Tuesday

Brady Neal got a surprise start in right field Tuesday night and the sophomore didn’t disappoint. Neal was 3-3 at the plate with a double, two RBI, and scored a pair of runs.

Justin Loer was credited with the win Tuesday. Loer came on in the fourth inning and threw 2.1 scoreless innings where he only allowed one hit and struck out three.

“Justin is a huge part of our team,” Jay Johnson said. “He’s got a lot of weapons, and he’s a guy you trust in tough situations.”

Javen Coleman earned his first save of 2024 as he pitched the final three innings Tuesday. Coleman struck out five versus one walk, and only allowed one hit.

“I thought Javen was really sharp,” Johnson said. “He didn’t pitch last weekend, and I think the break served him well. He gobbled up three innings on just 44 pitches.”

North Dakota State struck first with a run in the top of the first inning, but LSU would score six unanswered runs to close the game. Not only did Neal have a nice game at the plate, but Jared Jones hit his 6th homer of the season in the second inning.

Wednesday

Game Two against the Bison was smooth sailing for LSU as six Tiger pitchers combined for a three-hit shutout.

“It was a really good effort by our pitchers,” Johnson said. “I was pleased with Griffin (Herring) and his efficiency, and Christian (Little) gave us a great outing with four strikeouts.”

Herring and Little may have been the first two arms on the mound for LSU in Wednesday’s game, but it was Will Hellmers who got credit for the win. Hellmers threw two innings, and only needed 24 pitches.

“Will has been a really good story within our team,” Johnson said. “He executed all of his pitches at a high level.

Cam Johnson, Nic Bronzini, and Aiden Moffet also pitched for LSU.

Mac Bingham went 2-4 at the plate and hit his second homer of the season, a two-run homer in the sixth that pushed LSU’s lead to 7-0.

Next up for LSU is the gauntlet that is conference play. LSU opens up SEC play against Mississippi State in Starkville. The forecast for Friday doesn’t look promising. At the time of this writing there’s a 75 percent chance of thunderstorms so be prepared for a double-header on Saturday.

If the weather does cooperate, Friday’s game is supposed to start at 6:00 and be carried on SEC Network+; Saturday’s scheduled for 4:00 and that game will be televised on SEC Network. Sunday’s first pitch is scheduled for 1:00, and that game will also be steamed on SEC Network+.