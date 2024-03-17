 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

4-Star OL Tyler Miller commits to LSU

LSU lands the No.1 overall interior interior offensive lineman in the country.

Hayes Fawcett/On3

There are two things can be said about LSU’s 2025 recruiting class: it is the No. 1 recruiting class in the country and offensive line coach Brad Davis is a masterful recruiter.

With that being said, four-star offensive lineman Tyler Miller announced on Sunday that he was committing to LSU. Miller is the No. 3 IOL in the country and the 72nd overall prospect in the country according to On3’s composite rankings. However, he is the No. 1 IOL and No. 32 prospect in the country in On3’s own rankings.

The 6-foot-7, 330 pound Miller committed to LSU over many schools that included SEC foes Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

