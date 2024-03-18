LSU suffers its first series loss of the after getting run-ruled by Mississippi State

After LSU’s close victory last night, one would think that the tide shifted toward the direction of the Tigers. However, it wasn’t meant to be.

LSU was the victim of a run-rule as Mississippi State put up double-digit runs in its 15-5 win on Sunday. Mississippi State improved to 15-6 overall, 2-1 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 17-4 overall and 1-2 in conference play. The Bulldogs have won three out of the last four meetings between these two SEC juggernauts.

Mississippi State was propelled to victory by outstanding performances from first baseman Hunter Hines and right fielder Dakota Jordan.

A huge reason for LSU’s embarrassing loss today was due to its pitching and defensive play. LSU’s pitching staff allowed 15 runs on 15 hits with seven walks and seven strikeouts. Mississippi State also scored four runs off of LSU’s two errors in the field.

“It’s my job to separate the results from the play,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “There are elements of it that we want to get batter at, and there are elements where we’re good and can build from.”

MSU pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje (4-0) earned the win and he remains undefeated on the year. Cijntje pitched for five innings and allowed three runs on five hits with five walks and six strikeouts.

The Bulldogs struck for three runs in the first inning after a two-run double from centerfielder Connor Hujsak and an RBI double from left fielder Aaron Downs.

LSU was able to tie the game at 3-3 in the fifth when shortstop Michael Braswell III lined an RBI double and two bases-loaded walks from catcher Hayden Travinski and right fielder Brady Neal.

However, Mississippi State responded with four runs in the bottom of the fifth as Jordan unloaded a three-run homer and Hines followed with a solo dinger.

LSU would narrow the lead when third baseman Tommy White unloaded a two-run homer – his fifth dinger of the year – in the sixth to narrow the deficit to 7-5.

However, Mississippi State scored on a five-run rally in the bottom of the sixth when Jordan and Downs provided RBI singles along with a two-RBI single from third baseman Logan Kohler to highlight the inning.

The Bulldogs added three runs in the eighth to reach the 10-run margin and end the game. Second baseman Amani Larry’s bases-loaded walk gave MSU the final 15-5 advantage.