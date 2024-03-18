LSU Earns Three-Seed For NCAA Tournament

The real season is about to begin.

Selection Sunday was last night and the defending champion LSU Tigers know their path to hopefully cutting down the nets in Cleveland. The bracket was released in its entirety and the Tigers will be the No. 3 seed in the Albany Regional 2. Because LSU is a top-four seed, the PMAC will be a host site for the first two rounds.

LSU’s first matchup will be against the 14th seeded Rice Owls on Friday at 3:00 P.M. That game will be on ESPN. Assuming LSU wins, they’ll play either the 11 seed Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders or...Hailey Van Lith’s old team, the 6th seeded Louisville Cardinals.

The NCAA Tournament may be a competition, but it’s also a television product and the selection committee knew exactly what they were doing when filling out this bracket. The 1-seed in LSU’s region? Why it’s the Iowa Hawkeyes, whom LSU beat last year in the national championship game. So if LSU wants to get to Cleveland, they’ll likely have to go up against Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the Elite 8.

South Carolina is, unsurprisingly, the No. 1 overall seed for the tournament. Carolina, Iowa, USC, and Texas are the one-seeds.