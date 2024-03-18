Men’s Basketball to the NIT

Despite losing in its SEC Tournament opener, the LSU men’s basketball team is off to the NIT.

LSU will host North Texas, who won last year’s NIT, Tuesday evening in the PMAC at 6:00. The game will be on SEC Network. LSU beat North Texas earlier this season, 66-62 in Charleston.

“We are excited about the opportunity to continue our season in the NIT this week,” Matt McMahon said. “Our players and coaches are looking forward to playing in front of our fans in the PMAC on Tuesday. We have great respect for North Texas and look forward to preparing for our first-round game. We invite all of our LSU fans, students, former players, and community to join us on Tuesday night in creating a home court advantage in Baton Rouge.”

LSU’s made the NIT nine times, with the most recent appearance coming in 2018. LSU’s got a 1-3 record in NIT play inside the PMAC.

Should LSU beat North Texas, they’ll play the winner of Seton Hall-St. John’s on either March 23 or 24. All NIT games will be on ESPN networks.