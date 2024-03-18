LSU Gymnastics earns 1 Seed at SEC Championship

For the first time since 2019, LSU will be the top seed at the SEC Gymnastics Championship. The Tigers clinched the top spot on March 9th when Florida scored a 197.700 at the Masters Classic hosted by Nebraska. LSU’s 198.425 the night prior created a massive cushion that allowed LSU to rest people on senior night without worrying about anything else. #3 (nationally) LSU will compete in the evening session alongside #4 Florida, #6 Kentucky and #7 Alabama at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The afternoon session will start at 2:30 and feature #12 Arkansas, #13 Missouri, #14 Auburn and #18 Georgia. Both sessions will be broadcast on SEC Network with John Roethlisberger and Sam Peszek on traditional commentary duties and Taylor Davis reporting from the floor.

LSU’s last SEC championship came in the Smoothie King Center in 2019 as the finale of a threepeat. Sarah Finnegan clinched the team, floor and all-around titles with a 10.0 on floor on LSU’s penultimate routine. Since Jay Clark became head coach of the Tigers, they’ve finished second, fifth and third at the SEC championships. He is looking to become the first male head coach to win an SEC gymnastics championship. This is the final SEC gymnastic championship under the current two-session format. Next year, the championship will take place across two days and three sessions. The top seed will get a bye to the final session while the other eight teams will battle for the other three spots across two sessions.