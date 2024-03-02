Astros Foundation College Classic Scouting Report: UL Lafayette

DATES/TIMES

LSU vs. UL Lafayette – 7 p.m. CT

STADIUM

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas (41,168)

RANKINGS

LSU – No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 USA Today; No. 3 D1 Baseball

Texas – No. 13 USA Today; No. 14 Baseball America; No. 15 D1 Baseball

UL Lafayette and Texas State are unranked

RADIO

LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

· Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

TV/ONLINE

All games of the Astros Foundation College Classic will be streamed live without a paywall on Astros.com and on the Astros X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

All games will be televised by Space City Home Network and available on the channel in the entirety of the Astros five-state viewing area of Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

Most of the games will be on the Space City Home Network primary channel, with Saturday’s LSU-UL Lafayette game and Texas-Texas State game aired live on the Space City Home Network alternate channel. Space City Home Network is available on DirecTV, AT&T Uverse, Xfinity, Consolidated Communications, btel, Astound, Phonoscope, and I-Net.

MLB Network will air the LSU-Texas game on tape delay on Friday night, beginning at 11 p.m. CT. The LSU-UL Lafayette game on Saturday night at 7 p.m. CT will air live on MLB Network (the MLB Network telecast will be blacked out in the Astros viewing area of Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico).

No. 3 LSU returns to action on Saturday as it will face off against pesky in-state UL Lafayette at Minute Maid Park in Houston at 7 p.m. CT.

LSU (9-1) is riding high after its huge 6-3 statement win over No. 15 Texas Friday night. The Tigers struck out 20 Longhorn batters, including 12 by right-handed starter Luke Holman.

First baseman Jared Jones went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a 3-RBI home run and Michael Braswell went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to highlight LSU’s position players. Despite getting only one hit in 5 plate appearances, his only hit was a solo homer that started LSU’s four-run rally in the seventh inning that put away the Longhorns for good.

However, UL Lafayette is no slouch and LSU could easily have a hangover after its statement win last night. Here’s a quick preview of the Tigers’ matchup with the Cajuns.

Brief History Lesson

UL Lafayette (5-4) is coming off a tough 7-4 loss to No. 9 Vanderbilt on the first day of the Astros Foundation College Classic. The Cajuns are led by fifth-year head coach Matt Deggs.

UL Lafayette has been one of the most consistent mid-majors as it has made 18 appearances in the NCAA Tournament with its first appearance in 1988 and its most recent being last season.

UL Lafayette also has appeared in four super regionals and advanced to its only College World Series appearance in 2000. Along with the eventual national champions LSU, the Cajuns were one of two teams from Louisiana to appear in the 2000 College World Series.

Since their first meeting in 1912, LSU holds a 57-28 advantage over UL Lafayette. LSU has won seven of the past 11 and 17 of the past 26 meetings with ULL since 2000; however, the Cajuns defeated the Tigers, 8-5, last season (April 18) in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Position Players

Shortstop Kyle DeBarge is arguably the most heralded name on this team. DeBarge, who was an All-Sun Belt performer in 2023 and was named the 2023 Preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year, has been pedestrian at the beginning of the year. He has three home runs and 10 RBIs but has struggled with consistency as he has a batting average of .216 and a .293 on-base percentage. However, I would not be surprised if he turned it up a notch against LSU on Saturday.

The most dangerous batter on this UL Lafayette team so far has been infielder/designated hitter Trey LaFleur. LaFleur has a .476 batting average and a .952 slugging percentage with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs. He does a great job of getting safely on base as he has a .577 on-base percentage and five walks which are both team-highs.

The Ragin’ Cajuns also have a pair of outstanding outfielders in Josh Alexander and Connor Higgs.

Alexander, who typically plays in centerfield, has a batting average of .308 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs. Higgs, who typically plays in the left field, has a .273 batting average and three RBIs.

Pitching Staff

The starting pitcher for UL Lafayette will be Andrew Hermann (1-0). Hermann worked his way into the weekend rotation after being a reliever for most of the season. The lefty has just two walks on the season and struck out 12 batters in 7.0 innings pitched. He also has not allowed a single run.

A few relievers you should see out of UL Lafayette’s bullpen are sophomore left-hander Steven Cash, junior right-hander Matt Holzhammer and senior right-hander David Christie.

In 5 appearances, Cash has not allowed a single run while recording 11 strikeouts and just three walks in 6.0 innings pitched.

Holzhammer has given hitters all kinds of problems as he has not allowed a single run or walk all year while allowing one hit and striking out six batters. He also has a .077 batting average against.

Just like the two previous guys, Christie has not allowed a single run in the 4.2 innings he has pitched. He has allowed three walks and struck out five batters on the season.