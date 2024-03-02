Level Completed: LSU defeats Texas in its first test of the season

LSU was critiqued mightily the first few games of the season after having poor performances from behind the plate and not having a clear Friday night starting pitcher.

However, after LSU’s 6-3 victory over No. 15 Texas (7-2), those questions were finally answered. LSU (9-1) not only managed to record six runs off of 10 hits against one of the best pitching staffs in the country, but the pitching staff led by starter Luke Holman recorded 20 strikeouts.

Holman (3-0) was almost unstoppable on the mound against Texas. He pitched 5.2 scoreless innings and only allowed three hits and one walk with 12 strikeouts.

“Luke is as good a pitcher as I’ve ever coached in terms of executing pitches,” Johnson said. “As far as just pitch-to-pitch execution, I don’t know how you plan for him, because he can beat you in a lot of different ways. The skill and the aptitude and the execution are on another level right now.”

Lefty Nate Ackenhausen relieved Holman and delivered six strikeouts. After Ackenhausen struggled near the end of his outing, Fidel Ulloa replaced him on the mound and struck out two Texas batters in the final inning of play.

Texas starting pitcher Lebarron Johnson (1-1) was charged with his first loss of the season, as he surrendered two runs on four hits in 3.0 innings with three walks and six strikeouts.

First baseman Jared Jones had one of the best games of his career as he went 3-for-4 from behind the plate with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs. He also scored two runs as well.

Shortstop Michael Braswell also had a fantastic outing as he went two-for-four behind the plate with a double and two RBIs.

“A tip of the hat to our players, they’ve improved a lot over the past week,” Johnson said. “We’re excited about the upward trend of them understanding winning baseball and winning at-bats. We certainly saw that tonight.”

After three scoreless innings, LSU drew first blood when Braswell lined a two-RBI single into left field with the bases loaded that plated Steven Milam and Jones to give LSU a 2-0 lead at the top of the fourth inning.

Neither team would score for the next two innings but that would all change in the seventh inning when LSU scored four runs that ultimately put the game out of reach for Texas.

LSU scored its first run of the seventh inning when LSU third baseman Tommy White blasted a home run well over the left center wall to extend LSU’s lead to 3-0.

After designated hitter Hayden Travinski forced a walk and right fielder Josh Pearson was able to safely reach first base due to a fielding error, Jones was in prime position to deliver another run for LSU. Not only did he drive in a run but he drove in three runs after his home run extended LSU’s lead to 6-0.

Texas would later score its first run of the game after catcher Kimble Schuessler blasted a solo homer to make the score 6-1 at the end of the seventh inning.

The Longhorns would cut the deficit to three runs in the ninth when designated hitter Casey Borba lined a two-out, two-run double to make the score 6-3, but LSU reliever Fidel Ulloa then struck out Texas second baseman Dee Kennedy to end the game.

LSU will return to action when it squares off against in-state foe UL Lafayette at Minute Maid Park in Houston at 7 p.m. CT Saturday for game two of the Astros Foundation College Classic for the Tigers. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and it will be streamed free on Astros.com and all of the Houston Astros social media channels, including X, Facebook and YouTube.

The LSU-UL Lafayette game will also be televised by Space City Home Network. It is available on the channel in the entirety of the Astros’ five-state viewing area of Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. Space City Home Network is available on DirecTV, AT&T Uverse, Xfinity, Consolidated Communications, Btel, Astound, Phonoscope, and I-Net.