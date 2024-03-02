Tigers Blow Out Vanderbilt

Coming into Saturday, LSU’s past three victories were by a combined three points. The Tigers decided to spare us any drama on Saturday and crushed Vanderbilt 75-61 in Nashville.

LSU (16-13, 8-8) led by as many as 22 points against the Commodores (8-21, 3-13) and had five players score at least 10 points. Jordan Wright, a Vanderbilt transfer, led LSU with 15 points against his former team; Jalen Reed had 13 points off the bench, while Tyrell Ward, Will Baker, and Mike Williams II all had 10.

“Reed made some big plays down the stretch, getting the ball to the rim and finishing plays with toughness,” Matt McMahon said. “And we always talk about that skill set he’s got. He gets 13 points, six rebounds, three of them on the offensive side. Tyrell hit some big shots in the first half, I loved them. Outside of one shot that he took, I loved the shots that he got and we want him taking those. He’s one of the top shooters in the league, and he goes for 10. But Mike Williams’ 10 I thought were really big as well.”

LSU was dominant in the first half. The Tigers held Vanderbilt to 22 first half points, 0-12 from three, and kept Vanderbilt scoreless for nearly seven minutes. To Vanderbilt’s credit, they were able to cut the margin to 10 points in the second half, but LSU never allowed the lead to be trimmed down to single-digits.

Coming into this 2023-2024 season, LSU was projected to finish 13th in the SEC and yet here they are at 8-8 with a real chance at finishing with 10 conference wins. Up next LSU will have to go on the road to Arkansas Wednesday evening (6:00 P.M., SEC Network) and then will return home to the PMAC against Missouri next Saturday (7:30 P.M., SEC Network) to close out the regular season.