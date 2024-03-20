SEC Announces 2025 Conference Games

The SEC announced the format for the 2025 conference slate of football games and they’ll be the opposite of the 2024 games. In other words, there will be eight SEC games again, and not nine as the schools continue to figure out a model that works for everybody.

This means that for the 2025 conference slate, LSU will host South Carolina, Arkansas, Texas A&M, and Florida; they’ll travel to Alabama, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, and make the program’s first ever trip to Norman to take on Oklahoma.

This also means that LSU won’t play Auburn or Mississippi State for a second consecutive season, which feels wrong. LSU won’t play the Other Tigers or Bulldogs until 2026 at the earliest.

Actual dates for the 2025 games are still to be determined.

“We continue to monitor changes across college sports as they relate to future scheduling,” Greg Sankey said. “Continuing with our current format for the 2025 season provides additional time to understand the impact of the changes happening around us as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling.”

Because of this announcement, we now know 11 of LSU’s 12 regular season games. LSU still needs to fill one out of conference game. They’ll open the 2025 season on the road against Clemson on August 30. The Tigers’ home opener will be the following Saturday, September 6, against Louisiana Tech. LSU will also host Western Kentucky on November 22.