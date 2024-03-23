LSU defeats Florida 6-1 to take game one of the series

After an embarrassing series loss to Mississippi State, LSU responded in a big way due to Luke Holman’s big-time performance.

Firing for six innings, Holman (5-1) had a career-high 13 strikeouts, surpassing his former career best of 12 strikeouts recorded against Texas on March 1. He limited Florida to just one run on one hit with three walks.

LSU improved to 19-4 overall, 2-2 in the SEC, while Florida dropped to 12-9 overall, 2-2 in conference play.

Left-hander Griffin Herring earned his second save of the season for the Tigers. Herring allowed just three hits with no walks and three strikeouts in three scoreless innings.

“Great performance by Griffin,” LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. “I have so much faith in him. I just know he would be able to handle himself in that environment. There were a couple times where the count got to 3-2 and he made the pitch. That type of composure is what I was counting on tonight.”

LSU designated hitter Ethan Frey went 2-for-4 with an RBI. The redshirt freshman has started to turn the corner as of late.

“I want him to play,” Johnson said. “He was on the verge of playing a lot until [his injury]. I really believe in him. I’m excited to continue to get him out there.”

Florida starting pitcher Cade Fisher (2-2) was charged with the loss. Fisher allowed five runs on five hits in 5.0 innings with two walks and five strikeouts.

The Tigers grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first against Fisher when both right fielder Josh Pearson and Frey delivered two-out RBI singles.

Rightfielder Ty Evans homered for Florida in the fourth to narrow the gap to 2-1, but LSU struck for three runs in the sixth as shortstop Michael Braswell III drew a bases-loaded walk, centerfielder Paxton Kling lifted a sacrifice fly and left fielder Mac Bingham smacked an RBI single.

Bingham’s RBI double in the eighth extended the Tigers’ lead to 6-1.