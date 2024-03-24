LSU loses to Florida in extra innings

Florida first baseman Jac Caglianone is without a doubt the best player in college baseball and he showed the LSU faithful why when he launched the game-winning two-run home run in the top of the 11th to give the Gators a 6-4 victory over the Tigers.

LSU’s pitching staff, who was phenomenal as it had only given up five hits the entire game going into the eighth inning, gave up six hits in the last four innings of play including Caglianone’s game-winning home run.

“I think we want to improve as we go along and win as many games as we can,” LSU head coach Jay Johnson said after the loss. “That’s a tough one to lose. There’s no way around that. However, tomorrow is the opportunity to see the amount of improvement between last week to this week.”

Florida reliever Ryan Slater (2-0) earned the win, pitching two scoreless innings with one hit, no walks and two strikeouts.

LSU reliever Nate Ackenhausen (2-2) was charged with the loss after allowing three runs on five hits in 3.2 innings with three walks and six strikeouts.

Despite his team losing, LSU starting pitcher Gage Jump had another fantastic outing as he hurled for 5.2 innings while allowing two runs (all earned) on two hits with four walks and eight strikeouts.

LSU took a 1-0 lead in the third when centerfielder Jake Brown singled, moved to third on a single by left fielder Mac Bingham and scored on a throwing error.

The Gators responded with two runs in the top of the fourth that was highlighted by Florida third baseman Dale Thomas’ RBI single.

The Tigers tied the game when designated hitter Hayden Travinski launched a solo dinger, his sixth home run of the year.

LSU took a 4-2 lead when Bingham and first baseman Jared Jones launched two solo homers.

Florida right fielder Ty Evans doubled to lead off the eighth and later scored on a wild pitch to narrow the gap to 4-3, and he lined an RBI single in the ninth to knot the game at 4-4.

Evans’ one-out single in the 11th preceded the Caglianone homer that gave the Gators a 6-4 cushion.

The Gators’ win over the Tigers means that the series will be decided by a rubber match on Sunday and it will take place at 2 p.m. CT, at Alex Box Stadium. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

“You have to be in the right mindset,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be a tough game, and a tough challenge.”