Tough Times at The Box: Florida blows out LSU to win series

After Florida won an 11-inning thriller over LSU on Saturday night, everyone thought that game three would be another barnburner.

However, the Gators decided to blast six homers in a 12-2 drubbing of LSU in one of the most shocking defeats of the season for LSU.

Florida improved to 14-9 overall, 4-2 in the SEC, while the Tigers dropped to 19-6 overall, 2-4 in conference play.

“We have a lot of work to do in order to improve our play, but I have tremendous faith in our players,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We’ll get back on the field on Tuesday and begin that process.”

Florida left-hander Jac Caglianone (3-0) earned the win for the Gators, pitching 7.0 innings and only allowing one earned run on three hits with five walks and five strikeouts.

LSU starting pitcher Thatcher Hurd (1-3) was charged with the loss after allowing five runs on six hits in 4.2 innings with two walks and five strikeouts.

The Tigers grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when second baseman Josh Pearson doubled and scored when Florida left fielder Tyler Shelnut misplayed designated hitter Ethan Frey’s single.

The Gators, however, responded with six runs in the top of the fifth when shortstop Colby Shelton hit a two-run homer, first baseman Luke Heyman lined a two-run double and second baseman Cade Kurland launched a two-run dinger.

LSU first baseman blasted a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth – his 10th homer of the season – to narrow the gap to 6-2.

Shelton’s second two-run homer of the game in the sixth expanded Florida’s lead to 8-2.

Florida would score four runs off of homers from right fielder Ty Evans, Caglianone and Shelnut to account for the final margin.

“Those four innings are the most disappointed I’ve been in a long time,” Johnson said.