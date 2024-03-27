LSU Pro Day Kicks Off on Wednesday

LSU will host Pro Day at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility where many LSU football players will showcase their talent to NFL personnel and scouts on Wednesday.

LSU’s Pro Day begins at 10 a.m. and 13 members of LSU’s 2023 team will participate. The headliners of LSU’s Pro Day are three expected first-round draft picks Heisman Trophy quarterback Jayden Daniels, unanimous All-America wide receiver Malik Nabers and NCAA TD reception leader Brian Thomas.

Six NFL head coaches along with 100 assistant coaches, scouts and other personnel will be attending LSU’s Pro Day.

The event will be the largest in school history from a coverage standpoint as over 125 media members have been credentialed. The list includes not only local reporters who cover LSU but also ones who cover the Patriots, Commanders, Colts, Saints and Bears. National outlets such as ESPN and CBS Sports will also be on hand.

The players start the day with measurements followed by a series of tests – vertical jump, broad jump, bench press, 40-yard dash, pro shuttle, and the L-drill. The day is capped by position workouts.

Portions of the event will be televised on NFL Network, ESPN and SEC Network. Louis Riddick (ESPN), Jordan Rodgers (SEC Network) and Cameron Wolfe (NFL Network) will be on-site providing updates for the various networks throughout the day.

2024 LSU Pro Day – List of Participants

Jay Bramblett (P)

Noah Cain (RB)

Greg Clayton (WR)

Jayden Daniels (QB)

John Emery (RB) – injured

Jordan Jefferson (DL)

Malik Nabers (WR)

Ovie Ogoufo (DL)

Andre Sams (DB)

Maason Smith (DL)

Omar Speights (LB)

Brian Thomas (WR)

Charles Turner (OL)

Mekhi Wingo (DL)

2024 LSU Pro Day - Schedule of Events for Wednesday, March 27

10 a.m.