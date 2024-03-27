Gio Paez Transferring to LSU

LSU’s lack of depth along the defensive line is single biggest red flag as spring practices are underway and the Tigers took their first step toward fixing the problem.

Wisconsin graduate transfer Gio Paez announced he would spend his final season of eligibility in Baton Rouge. Paez is from Los Angeles but graduated high school in North Carolina; he was a three-star recruit.

Paez has appeared in 34 career games with the Badgers with 11 starts. This past season was a career-year for Paez. Paez started six games and had a career-best 23 tackles. For his career he has 36 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

While Paez played defensive end at Wisconsin, LSU sees him as an interior player as evidenced by his 6’3”, 310 pound frame.

Adding Paez may not send shockwaves across the college football realm, but it’s a move LSU had to make. Jordan Jefferson exhausted all of his eligibility at the conclusion of the season, and the coaching staff was unable to retain both Mekhi Wingo and Maason Smith. Add in the fact that three defensive tackles transferred out of the program, and you end up with Brian Kelly and his staff having to move reserve offensive linemen to the defensive side of the ball just to have enough bodies.

LSU now has seven scholarship defensive tackles and they’re going to have to add at least one more via the portal. Keep an eye on former Indiana defensive tackle Philip Blidi, whom LSU offered last Thursday. Blidi told 247 Sports that LSU “checks those boxes” and he’s supposed to be taking an official visit to campus.