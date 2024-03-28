NFLSU: Takeaways from LSU’s Pro Day

LSU hosted over 200 NFL personnel and media members for its annual Pro Day.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn were among some the coaches who attended LSU’s Pro Day.

LSU had 13 members of the 2023 participate at Pro Day: Maason Smith (DL), Omar Speights (LB), Ovie Ogoufo (DL), Jayden Daniels (QB), Malik Nabers (WR), Brian Thomas (WR), Andre Sams (DB), Mekhi Wingo (DL), Jay Bramblett (P), Noah Cain (RB), Charles Turner (OL), Greg Clayton (WR) and Jordan Jefferson (DL).

Here are some of the takeaways from LSU’s Pro Day.

It is Malik Nabers’ World and we are living in it

Along with Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers was arguably the best wide receiver in college football last year. Nabers had 89 receptions for 1,569 and 14 touchdowns while earning unanimous All-American honors and was just one vote short of winning the Biletnikoff Award.

Nabers woke up at 5 a.m., not because of nervousness but because of anxiousness due to the anticipation of his big day.

Because he did not participate in the NFL Combine, he participated in all the evaluations but the 3-cone and 20-yard shuttle. Although everyone knew Nabers was going to show out in a big way, he exceeded everyone’s expectations.

Nabers fastest 40-yard dash time was 4.35 which would have made him the fourth fastest wide receiver at the combine and seventh overall. It was a huge moment for him as he was able to silence any doubts of his speed.

“Seeing a lot of things in the media saying I was probably a 4.5, 4.6 (40-yard dash) so I just wanted to come out and showcase that I’m not even close to that. The dog mentality that I have, when I get the ball in my hands I’m gonna do tremendous things with it and I have a plan to go score.”- LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers

Nabers’ vertical was probably more impressive than his 40-yard dash times as he jumped 42 inches exactly. If he competed at the combine, Nabers’ vertical measures would have been tied for second-best among wide receivers.

Nabers also recorded a 10’9″ broad jump and 15 reps at 225 pounds on the bench press.

Malik Nabers ran an unofficial 4.34 on his 40. Jayden Daniels was hyped and went to celebrate with him.#LSU pic.twitter.com/Qi91wx5Zzb — Grant Chachere (@ChachereGrant) March 27, 2024

Jayden Daniels looked impressive

Jayden Daniels was the headliner at LSU’s Pro Day but he only participated in a scripted pass skelly.

During Daniels’ throwing session, current LSU players Kyren Lacy, Chris Hilton and CJ Daniels as well as tight end Mason Taylor all took turns catching passes in front of over a hundred NFL personnel and scouts. Hilton brought in a 65-yard pass deep down the field in what was Daniels’ best pass of Pro Day.

Taylor, who is eligible for the NFL Draft next season, had a lengthy conversation with Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

“That throwing we saw today, he brought in teammates so they could get a chance to be seen in front of a number of scouts. He wanted to showcase some other guys today and he certainly did that.”- LSU head coach Brian Kelly

Ovie Oghufo and Omar Speights turned some eyeballs

Although they may not have been as heralded as Mekhi Wingo, Maason SMith and Jordan Jefferson, EDGE Ovie Oghufo and linebacker Omar Speights both had impressive performances at Pro Day.

Oghufo had a very impressive day as he clocked a 4.53 on his forty-yard dash, recorded a 34-inch vertical, jumped 9 feet, 11 inches on the broad jump and had 20 reps on the bench press. Although he is projected to be an undrafted free agent, an impressive pro day in front of a bunch of scouts could see him getting drafted.

Speights had a whopping 30 reps on the bench press, which was nine more than than highest rep count amoung linebackers at the combine, 21, which was set by Jeremiah Trotter and Tyrice Knight. He also timed out at 4.65 on the 40-yard dash.

30 reps on the bench for @omarspeights



Would've been the sixth-most by any player at the NFL Combine and most for a linebacker pic.twitter.com/1osGU8dcY1 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) March 27, 2024

LSU Pro Day Scorecard

Jayden Daniels

Height: 6-3.6

Weight: 210

Arm Length: 32.25 inches

Hands: 9.4 inches

Malik Nabers

Height: 6-0.25

Weight: 199

Arm Length: 31.4 inches

Hands: 9.9 inches

40-yard dash: 4.35 seconds

3-cone drill: Did not run

20-yard shuttle: Did not run

Vertical: 42 inches

Broad Jump: 10 feet, 9 inches

Bench Press: 15 reps

Omar Speights

Height: 6-0.6

Weight: 225

Arm Length: 31.25 inches

Hands: 9.25 inches

40-yard dash: 4.65 seconds

3-cone drill: 7.06 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.34 seconds

Vertical: 31.25 inches

Broad Jump: 10 feet

Bench Press: 30 reps

Ovie Oghoufo

Height: 6-2.9

Weight: 248

Arm Length: 33.75 inches

Hands: 9.75 inches

40-yard dash: 4.53 seconds

3-cone drill: 7.14 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.48 seconds

Vertical: 34 inches

Broad Jump: 9 feet, 11 inches

Bench Press: 20 reps

Noah Cain

Height: 5-10.1

Weight: 222

Arm Length: 30.5 inches

Hands: 9.5 inches

40-yard dash: 4.62

3-cone drill: 7.39

20-yard shuttle: 4.78

Vertical: 30.5 inches

Broad Jump: 9 feet

Bench Press: 23 reps

Greg Clayton Jr.

Height: 5-10

Weight: 191

Arm Length: 30.9

Hands: 8.9 inches

40-yard dash: 4.82 seconds

3-cone drill: 7.41 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.98 seconds

Vertical: 29.5 inches

Broad Jump: 8 feet, 11 inches

Bench Press: 14 reps

Jay Bramblett

Height: 6-1.25

Weight: 199

Arm Length: 31.7 inches

Hands: 9.6 inches

Vertical: 31 inches

Broad Jump: 9 feet, 4 inches

Charles Turner

Height: 6-3.5

Weight: 309

Arm Length: 33.9 inches

Hands: 9.6 inches

40-yard dash: 5.55 seconds

3-cone drill: Did not run (7.88 seconds at NFL Combine)

20-yard shuttle: Did not run (4.62 seconds at NFL Combine)

Vertical: did not jump (31 inches)

Broad Jump: Did not jump (9 feet, 1 inch at NFL Combine)

Bench Press: 22 reps (Did not lift at NFL Combine)

Brian Thomas Jr.

Height: 6-2.8

Weight: 209

Arm Length: 32.5 inches (32.75 inches)

Hands: 9.8 inches (9.75 inches)

40-yard dash: Did not run (4.33 seconds (2nd WR and tied 3rd overall at combine)

3-cone drill: Did not run (Did not run)

20-yard shuttle: Did not run (Did not run)

Vertical: Did not jump (38.5 inches at combine, tied 11th WR)

Broad Jump: Did not jump (10 feet, 6 inches at combine, tied 13th WR)

Bench Press: Did not lift (11 reps of 225 pounds (last WR)

Andre’ Sam

Height: 5-11.5

Weight: 193

Arm Length: 30.25 inches (30 inches)

Hands: 9.25 inches (9.25 inches)

40-yard dash: 4.53 seconds (4.59 seconds (13th safety)

3-cone drill: Did not run (Did not run)

20-yard shuttle: 4.25 seconds (Did not run)

Vertical: Did not jump (36 inches)

Broad Jump: Did not jump (10 feet, 3 inches)

Bench Press: 14 reps (Did not lift)

Jordan Jefferson

Height: 6-2.6

Weight: 316

Arm Length: 33.4 inches (33 inches)

Hands: 9.75 inches (9.87 inches)

40-yard dash: 5.1 seconds (Did not run at combine)

10-yard split: N/A (Did not run at combine)

3-cone drill: Did not run (Did not run at combine)

20-yard shuttle: Did not run (Did not run at combine)

Vertical: Did not jump (31 inches at combine)

Broad Jump: Did not jump (8 feet, 8 inches at combine)

Bench Press: Did not lift (34 reps of 225 pounds (1st DT and 2nd overall at Combine behind Beaux Limmer’s 39 reps)

Maason Smith

Height: 6-4.75

Weight: 308

Arm Length: 35.25 inches (35 inches at combine)

Hands: 8.4 inches (8.5 inches at combine)

40-yard dash: Did not run (5.01 seconds at combine, tied-8th fastest defensive tackle)

3-cone drill: 7.68 seconds (7.62 seconds at combine, 2nd fastest among defensive tackles)

20-yard shuttle: 4.64 seconds (4.69 seconds at combine, 5th fastest defensive tackles)

Vertical: Did not jump (31 inches at combine)

Broad Jump: Did not jump (9 feet at combine)

Bench Press: 21 reps (Did not lift at combine)

Mekhi Wingo

Height: 6-0.1

Weight: 286

Arm Length: 32.1 (32 inches)

Hands: 9.25 inches (9.25 inches)

40-yard dash: Did not run (4.85 seconds at combine, 2nd fastest DT)

3-cone drill: 7.33 seconds (Did not run at combine)

20-yard shuttle: 4.45 seconds (Did not run at combine)

Vertical: Did not jump (31.5 inches at combine, tied for 5th DT)

Broad Jump: Did not jump (9 feet, 1 inch at Combine)

Bench Press: 28 reps (25 reps of 225 pounds at combine, tied 8th DT)