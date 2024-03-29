Cam Carter Transferring to LSU

The offseason never really stops in this new age of college athletics we’re living in, and Matt McMahon and his staff are getting to work on assembling the 2024-25 men’s basketball roster.

Former Kansas State guard Cam Carter announced Friday he would be transferring to LSU. On3 had the news first.

“I’m excited to play for coach McMahon and staff,” he told On3. “I trust they will invest in me and help me achieve my dreams. I can’t wait to represent for my city and LSU. #Bootup”

McMahon appears to be taking a page out of Brian Kelly’s strategy, which is to say bringing Louisiana natives home. Last year it was Jordan Wright, now it’s Carter. Carter is from Donaldsonville but is a product of Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.

This is actually Carter’s second stop in the SEC as he began his collegiate career in Starkville with Mississippi State. Carter spent the 2021-22 season with the Bulldogs where he played in 27 games and started four times. From there Carter transferred to Manhattan and spent the past two seasons with K-State. Last year Carter started all 36 games for the Wildcats and was a key piece in Kansas State’s run to the Elite 8.

This year Carter was asked to take on a bigger role and he met the challenge admirably. Carter averaged a career-best 14.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists and started all 34 games for Kansas State.

Upgrading the talent on the roster will be the name of the game for Matt McMahon heading into next season and he and the staff are certainly trying to do so. Carter is ranked as the No. 75 available player that put their name in the transfer portal, and LSU also has a pair of commitments from a pair of top-60 high school prospects: Robert Miller III and Curtis Givens.